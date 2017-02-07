smem – Linux Memory Reporting/Statistics Tool

Monitoring memory utilization on Linux box is one of the important task for Linux Administrator to make the system up and running smoothly. There are plenty of commands/tools are available to monitor memory utilization on Linux, each one is working in different manner, today we are going to show you

about smem.

smem is a tool that can give numerous reports on memory usage on Linux systems. Unlike existing tools, smem can report Proportional Set Size (PSS), Unique Set Size (USS) & Resident Set Size (RSS).

Proportional Set Size (PSS) : Representation of the amount of memory used by libraries and applications in a virtual memory system.

Unique Set Size (USS) : Unshared memory is reported as the USS (Unique Set Size).

Resident Set Size (RSS) : The standard measure of physical memory (it typically shared among multiple applications) usage known as resident set size (RSS) will significantly overestimate memory usage.

The USS and PSS only include physical memory usage. They do not include memory that has been swapped out to disk. Memory can be reported by process, by user, by mapping, or system wide and possible to get the output via text mode and graphical mode.

PSS measures each applications & libraries fair share memory for realistic measure. It pull most of the data from the /proc file system.

smem has a utility called smemcap which used to capture memory statistics on running systems. smemcap captures all /proc entries required by smem and store the data as a uncompressed .tar file. smem can analyze the output using the –source option.

By default most of the modern system fulfill the basic requirements for smem like kernel (> 2.6.27) & Python (2.4 or later) except matplotlib library package for chart generation that to for optional.

smem features

system overview listing

listings by process, mapping, user

filtering by process, mapping, or user

configurable columns from multiple data sources

configurable output units and percentages

configurable headers and totals

reading live data from /proc

reading data snapshots from directory mirrors or compressed tarballs

lightweight capture tool for embedded systems

built-in chart generation

Install smem in Linux

Most of the distributions (Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora, suse, openSUSE, Arch Linux, Manjaro, Mageia, etc.) has the smem package so, we can easily install it from distribution official repository. For RHEL/CentOS enable epel repository.

[Install smem on CentOS/RHEL] $ sudo yum install smem $ sudo yum install python-matplotlib [Install smem on Fedora] $ sudo dnf install smem $ sudo dnf install python-matplotlib [Install smem on Debian/Ubuntu] $ sudo apt-get install smem $ sudo apt-get install python-matplotlib [Install smem on Arch Linux] $ sudo pacman -S smem $ sudo pacman -S python2-matplotlib [Install smem on Mageia] $ sudo urpmi smem $ sudo urpmi python-matplotlib [Install smem on openSUSE] $ sudo zypper install smem $ sudo zypper install python-matplotlib

Run smem without any options

After successfully smem installed with help of above command. Just fire the below command on terminal to mesure memory usage.

# smem PID User Command Swap USS PSS RSS 7510 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty1 0 72 89 540 7518 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty4 0 72 89 540 7524 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty5 0 72 89 540 7526 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty6 0 72 89 540 7514 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty2 0 76 93 544 7516 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty3 0 76 93 544 2487 root /sbin/portreserve 0 104 122 584 7278 root /usr/sbin/mcelog --daemon 0 128 131 272 2685 root /usr/sbin/acpid 0 172 189 536 7460 root /usr/bin/rhsmcertd 0 156 216 616 7444 root /usr/sbin/atd 0 212 224 500 21554 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 92 227 720 2743 haldaemon hald-addon-acpi: listening 0 156 238 1040 21553 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 100 243 760 1168 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 108 253 852 2730 root hald-addon-input: Listening 0 176 301 1072 2698 root hald-runner 0 220 354 1180 2463 root auditd 0 344 362 836 2591 rpc rpcbind 0 312 368 896 2573 root irqbalance --pid=/var/run/i 0 464 490 924 2613 rpcuser rpc.statd 0 516 586 1308 2647 dbus dbus-daemon --system 0 592 615 1004 1 root /sbin/init 0 556 638 1520 7429 root crond 0 684 713 1276 21729 root /sbin/dhclient -H 2daygeeks 0 732 744 1024 7295 root /usr/sbin/sshd 0 728 785 1248 28150 zenoss sshd: zenoss@nott 0 340 948 2116 10364 nobody /usr/bin/nmon -f -t -m /var 0 932 965 1328 7477 root /usr/sbin/certmonger -S -p 0 960 994 1452 2768 root automount --pid-file /var/r 0 1028 1085 1816 20091 root -bash 0 1124 1205 1928 7415 root /usr/libexec/postfix/master 0 1032 1524 3440 28148 root sshd: zenoss [priv 0 220 1604 4524 29914 postfix pickup -l -t fifo -u 0 1228 1604 3416 7422 postfix qmgr -l -t fifo -u 0 1140 1636 3556 20087 root sshd: root@pts/0 0 1400 2409 4956 2697 haldaemon hald 0 3132 3303 4380 2497 root /sbin/rsyslogd -i /var/run/ 0 3360 3392 4000 31076 root python /usr/bin/smem 0 6360 6418 7112

Show the output in MB

By default memory usage output shows on KB which may get confuse, add k option with smem to get the ouput in MB .

# smem -k PID User Command Swap USS PSS RSS 7510 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty1 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7518 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty4 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7524 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty5 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7526 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty6 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7514 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty2 0 76.0K 93.0K 544.0K 7516 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty3 0 76.0K 93.0K 544.0K 2487 root /sbin/portreserve 0 104.0K 122.0K 584.0K 7278 root /usr/sbin/mcelog --daemon 0 128.0K 131.0K 272.0K 2685 root /usr/sbin/acpid 0 172.0K 189.0K 536.0K 7460 root /usr/bin/rhsmcertd 0 156.0K 216.0K 616.0K 7444 root /usr/sbin/atd 0 212.0K 224.0K 500.0K 21554 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 92.0K 227.0K 720.0K 2743 haldaemon hald-addon-acpi: listening 0 156.0K 238.0K 1.0M 21553 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 100.0K 243.0K 760.0K 1168 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 108.0K 253.0K 852.0K 2730 root hald-addon-input: Listening 0 176.0K 301.0K 1.0M 2698 root hald-runner 0 220.0K 354.0K 1.2M 2463 root auditd 0 344.0K 362.0K 836.0K 2591 rpc rpcbind 0 312.0K 368.0K 896.0K 2573 root irqbalance --pid=/var/run/i 0 464.0K 490.0K 924.0K 2613 rpcuser rpc.statd 0 516.0K 586.0K 1.3M 2647 dbus dbus-daemon --system 0 592.0K 615.0K 1004.0K 1 root /sbin/init 0 556.0K 638.0K 1.5M 7429 root crond 0 684.0K 713.0K 1.2M 21729 root /sbin/dhclient -H 2daygeeks 0 732.0K 744.0K 1.0M 7295 root /usr/sbin/sshd 0 728.0K 785.0K 1.2M 28150 zenoss sshd: zenoss@nott 0 340.0K 948.0K 2.1M 10364 nobody /usr/bin/nmon -f -t -m /var 0 932.0K 965.0K 1.3M 7477 root /usr/sbin/certmonger -S -p 0 960.0K 994.0K 1.4M 2768 root automount --pid-file /var/r 0 1.0M 1.1M 1.8M 20091 root -bash 0 1.1M 1.2M 1.9M 7415 root /usr/libexec/postfix/master 0 1.0M 1.5M 3.4M 28148 root sshd: zenoss [priv 0 220.0K 1.6M 4.4M 29914 postfix pickup -l -t fifo -u 0 1.2M 1.6M 3.3M 7422 postfix qmgr -l -t fifo -u 0 1.1M 1.6M 3.5M 20087 root sshd: root@pts/0 0 1.4M 2.4M 4.8M 2697 haldaemon hald 0 3.1M 3.2M 4.3M 2497 root /sbin/rsyslogd -i /var/run/ 0 3.3M 3.3M 3.9M 32131 root python /usr/bin/smem -k 0 6.2M 6.3M 6.9M

show total memory usage

Even the output shows in MB , to get the total memory with smem, add t option.

# smem -tk PID User Command Swap USS PSS RSS 7510 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty1 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7518 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty4 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7524 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty5 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7526 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty6 0 72.0K 89.0K 540.0K 7514 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty2 0 76.0K 93.0K 544.0K 7516 root /sbin/mingetty /dev/tty3 0 76.0K 93.0K 544.0K 2487 root /sbin/portreserve 0 104.0K 122.0K 584.0K 7278 root /usr/sbin/mcelog --daemon 0 128.0K 131.0K 272.0K 2685 root /usr/sbin/acpid 0 172.0K 189.0K 536.0K 7460 root /usr/bin/rhsmcertd 0 156.0K 216.0K 616.0K 7444 root /usr/sbin/atd 0 212.0K 224.0K 500.0K 21554 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 92.0K 227.0K 720.0K 2743 haldaemon hald-addon-acpi: listening 0 156.0K 238.0K 1.0M 21553 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 100.0K 243.0K 760.0K 1168 root /sbin/udevd -d 0 108.0K 253.0K 852.0K 2730 root hald-addon-input: Listening 0 176.0K 301.0K 1.0M 2698 root hald-runner 0 220.0K 354.0K 1.2M 2463 root auditd 0 344.0K 362.0K 836.0K 2591 rpc rpcbind 0 312.0K 368.0K 896.0K 2573 root irqbalance --pid=/var/run/i 0 464.0K 490.0K 924.0K 2613 rpcuser rpc.statd 0 516.0K 586.0K 1.3M 2647 dbus dbus-daemon --system 0 592.0K 615.0K 1004.0K 1 root /sbin/init 0 556.0K 638.0K 1.5M 7429 root crond 0 684.0K 713.0K 1.2M 21729 root /sbin/dhclient -H 2daygeeks 0 732.0K 744.0K 1.0M 7295 root /usr/sbin/sshd 0 728.0K 785.0K 1.2M 28150 zenoss sshd: zenoss@nott 0 340.0K 948.0K 2.1M 10364 nobody /usr/bin/nmon -f -t -m /var 0 932.0K 965.0K 1.3M 7477 root /usr/sbin/certmonger -S -p 0 960.0K 994.0K 1.4M 2768 root automount --pid-file /var/r 0 1.0M 1.1M 1.8M 20091 root -bash 0 1.1M 1.2M 1.9M 7415 root /usr/libexec/postfix/master 0 1.0M 1.5M 3.4M 28148 root sshd: zenoss [priv 0 220.0K 1.6M 4.4M 29914 postfix pickup -l -t fifo -u 0 1.2M 1.6M 3.3M 7422 postfix qmgr -l -t fifo -u 0 1.1M 1.6M 3.5M 20087 root sshd: root@pts/0 0 1.4M 2.4M 4.8M 2697 haldaemon hald 0 3.1M 3.2M 4.3M 2497 root /sbin/rsyslogd -i /var/run/ 0 3.3M 3.3M 3.9M 32132 root python /usr/bin/smem -tk 0 6.2M 6.3M 6.9M ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 8 0 28.6M 34.6M 63.9M