Automatically Create/Remove And Mount Swap File In Linux Using Shell Script

Few days ago we have covered an article about swap file creation in Linux using three ways which is the common method but it requires manual human effort.

Today i have found a small shell script (Two shell script, one for swap file creation and another one for removing swap file) which was written by Gary Stafford that help us to create/remove & mount swap file automatically in Linux.

By default the script create and mount 512MB swapfile. If you want more swap space and different file name you have to modify the script accordingly. It’s not a big deal to modify the script since it’s very handy and small script, even though i have colored the line where you want to modify the script.

How to check current swap size

Lets first check the size of existing swap space partition using free & swapon command.

$ free -h total used free shared buff/cache available Mem: 2.0G 1.3G 139M 45M 483M 426M Swap: 2.0G 655M 1.4G $ swapon --show NAME TYPE SIZE USED PRIO /dev/sda5 partition 2G 655.2M -1

The above output clearly shows 2GB is my current swap space.

Create Swap File

Create create_swap.sh file and add below script to automate the swap space creation and mounting.

$ nano create_swap.sh #!/bin/sh # size of swapfile in megabytes swapsize=1024 # does the swap file already exist? grep -q "swapfile" /etc/fstab # if not then create it if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then echo 'swapfile not found. Adding swapfile.' fallocate -l ${swapsize}M /swapfile chmod 600 /swapfile mkswap /swapfile swapon /swapfile echo '/swapfile none swap defaults 0 0' >> /etc/fstab else echo 'swapfile found. No changes made.' fi echo '--------------------------------------------' echo 'Check whether the swap space created or not?' echo '--------------------------------------------' swapon --show

Add execute permission to the file.

$ sudo +x create_swap.sh

Run the file to create and mount swap file.

$ sudo ./create_swap.sh swapfile not found. Adding swapfile. Setting up swapspace version 1, size = 1024 MiB (1073737728 bytes) no label, UUID=d9004261-396a-4321-a45f-9923e3e1328c -------------------------------------------- Check whether the swap space created or not? -------------------------------------------- NAME TYPE SIZE USED PRIO /dev/sda5 partition 2G 954.1M -1 /swapfile file 1024M 0B -2

Yes i can see the new 1024M swapfile . Reboot the system to use the new swap file.

Remove Swap File

If the swap file is no longer required, then create remove_swap.sh file and add below script to remove swap file and its mount point from /etc/fstab.

$ nano remove_swap.sh #!/bin/sh # does the swap file exist? grep -q "swapfile" /etc/fstab # if it does then remove it if [ $? -eq 0 ]; then echo 'swapfile found. Removing swapfile.' sed -i '/swapfile/d' /etc/fstab echo "3" > /proc/sys/vm/drop_caches swapoff -a rm -f /swapfile else echo 'No swapfile found. No changes made.' fi echo '--------------------------------------------' echo 'Check whether the swap space removed or not?' echo '--------------------------------------------' swapon --show

Add execute permission to the file.

$ sudo +x remove_swap.sh

Run the file to remve and unmount swap file.

$ sudo ./remove_swap.sh swapfile found. Removing swapfile. swapoff: /dev/sda5: swapoff failed: Cannot allocate memory -------------------------------------------- Check whether the swap space removed or not? -------------------------------------------- NAME TYPE SIZE USED PRIO /dev/sda5 partition 2G 951.8M -1