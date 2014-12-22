﻿How to Remove/Uninstall (Oracle Java & openJDK) on Linux

Most of us believe that it is difficult to remove/uninstall (Oracle Java & openJDK) from Linux box.

Today i am going to show how easy it is. As per my experience, i have installed JAVA many times in different distributions and removed/uninstalled safely without any issue.

You can also feel the same by checking few things before removing JAVA from linux box. In this article I’m clearly explaining what are the things you need to check before removing JAVA.

1) Check current version of java

Check the installed version of java on your system, using the below command.

$ java -version java version "1.7.0_72" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.7.0_72-b14) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 24.72-b04, mixed mode)

2) Check, how many java versions are installed

Use the below command to check, how many java versions are installed on your system.

$ sudo update-alternatives --config java There are 3 choices for the alternative java (providing /usr/bin/java). Selection Path Priority Status ------------------------------------------------------------ 0 /usr/lib/jvm/java-7-oracle/jre/bin/java 1072 auto mode 1 /opt/jdk1.8.0_20/bin/java 2 manual mode 2 /usr/lib/jvm/java-7-openjdk-amd64/jre/bin/java 1071 manual mode * 3 /usr/lib/jvm/java-7-oracle/jre/bin/java 1072 manual mode Press enter to keep the current choice[*], or type selection number:

The output clearly shows, i have installed three (Oracle java 7 & 8, openjdk 7) JAVA versions in my system. First we need to check JAVA installation method, like (Manual, rpm, Distribution repository or Thirdparty repository) before proceeding uninstall.

OpenJDK : Everybody using Distribution repository

: Everybody using Distribution repository Oracle JAVA : Manual or Thirdparty repository or rpm

3a) Check, how JAVA installed on Debian based systems

Use the below list of commands to check, how JAVA installed on Ubuntu/LinuxMint/Debian systems.

[Verifying OpenJDK installation method in Ubuntu/LinuxMint/Debian]

$ java -version java version "1.7.0_65" OpenJDK Runtime Environment (IcedTea 2.5.3) ( 7u71-2.5.3-0ubuntu1 ) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 24.65-b04, mixed mode)

[Verifying OpenJDK source in Ubuntu/LinuxMint/Debian]

$ dpkg -l | grep openjdk ii openjdk-7-jdk:amd64 7u71-2.5.3-0ubuntu1 amd64 OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) ii openjdk-7-jre:amd64 7u71-2.5.3-0ubuntu1 amd64 OpenJDK Java runtime, using Hotspot JIT ii openjdk-7-jre-headless:amd64 7u71-2.5.3-0ubuntu1 amd64 OpenJDK Java runtime, using Hotspot JIT (headless)

[Verifying Oracle JAVA 7 installation method in Ubuntu/LinuxMint/Debian]

$ dpkg -l | grep oracle-java ii oracle-java7-installer 7u72+7u60arm-0~webupd8~2 all Oracle Java(TM) Development Kit (JDK) 7