Peek – Create a Animated GIF Recorder in Linux

Peek is free, open source tool that create/record a selection of your screen to an animated GIF image on Unix like operating system. It uses ffmpeg and imagemagick to creates animated GIF screencasts.

Peek is very handy tool which offers a simple window that can be resized to select a screen area to record. Simple click the record button to create animated gif after resizing Peek window.

Anyone can create animated gif in zero knowledge with peek. It creates best quality video with less size. It is not a general purpose screencast app with extended features. Currently supports X11 not Wayland, developer have a plan to add Wayland and other operating systems support in the future.

Install ffmpeg & imagemagick Peek requires ffmpeg & imagemagick should be installed on system. Navigate to following link to install it.

How to Install Peek

Ubuntu base directives can install peek easily through following stable PPA.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:peek-developers/stable $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install peek

For latest development version.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:peek-developers/daily $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install peek

Arch Linux based users can install through AUR package.

$ yaourt -S peek

For Fedora 25 users add following repo.

$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/Bajoja/Fedora_25/home:Bajoja.repo $ sudo dnf install peek -y

How to Use Peek

Launch the peek and resize the window to select a screen area, then hit Record button to start recording.



Once you done, stop the recording and enter the file name and choose the location on pops-up window. Finally save the GIF file.

