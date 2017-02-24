Peek – Create a Animated GIF Recorder in Linux
Peek is free, open source tool that create/record a selection of your screen to an animated GIF image on Unix like operating system. It uses
ffmpeg and
imagemagick to creates animated GIF screencasts.
Peek is very handy tool which offers a simple window that can be resized to select a screen area to record. Simple click the record button to create animated gif after resizing Peek window.
Anyone can create animated gif in zero knowledge with peek. It creates best quality video with less size. It is not a general purpose screencast app with extended features. Currently supports X11 not Wayland, developer have a plan to add Wayland and other operating systems support in the future.
Install ffmpeg & imagemagick Peek requires ffmpeg & imagemagick should be installed on system. Navigate to following link to install it.
Suggested Read : Install Imagemagick on Linux
Suggested Read : Install FFmpeg on Linux
How to Install Peek
Ubuntu base directives can install peek easily through following stable PPA.
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:peek-developers/stable $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install peek
For latest development version.
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:peek-developers/daily $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install peek
Arch Linux based users can install through AUR package.
$ yaourt -S peek
For Fedora 25 users add following repo.
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/Bajoja/Fedora_25/home:Bajoja.repo $ sudo dnf install peek -y
How to Use Peek
Launch the peek and resize the window to select a screen area, then hit
Record button to start recording.
Once you done, stop the recording and enter the file name and choose the location on pops-up window. Finally save the GIF file.
To access the preferences simple click the little Peek logo in the right-side corner of the app or bring it from main menu. Tick the check box
open file manager after saving to get instant dialog pops-up which allows you to open the saved GIF file.