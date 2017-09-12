Obsidian Icon Theme based On Faenza For Linux Desktop

Obsidian fork of the popular icon theme Faenza, primarily developed for dark themes but light themes also available. It comes with completely redesigned mimetype icons, lots of new and reworked app icons and multiple folder colors.

It’s offers icons for panels, toolbars and buttons and colourful squared icons for devices, applications, folder, files and Gnome menu items.

We have covered many icon themes in the past but you can give a try, if you are looking for alternative.

This project is in active development. you can request a new icon if you want, also report a bug if you found anything.

How to Install Obsidian Icon Theme on Ubuntu/Mint Systems

Add following Noobslab PPA to install Obsidian Icon Theme on Ubuntu and LinuxMint systems.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:noobslab/icons $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install obsidian-1-icons

How to Install Obsidian Icon Theme on Arch Linux based Systems

Obsidian Icon Theme is available in AUR repository, so use AUR helper either Yaourt or Packer to install Obsidian Icon Theme on Arch Linux based systems.

$ yaourt -S obsidian-icon-theme or $ packer -S obsidian-icon-theme

How to Install Obsidian Icon Theme on Linux Manually

Just clone the developer github repository and move the icons to /usr/share/icons/ .

$ cd /opt $ sudo git clone https://github.com/madmaxms/iconpack-obsidian.git $ cd iconpack-obsidian $ sudo rm -Rf LICENSE README.md logo.jpg $ sudo mv * /usr/share/icons/

Activate the Obsidian Icon Theme

Finally choose the Obsidian Icon Theme based on the desktop environment tool to activate it.

GNOME Desktop: Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by “Icons” >> Finally close the App

Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by “Icons” >> Finally close the App Unity Desktop: Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App

Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App Cinnamon Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings

Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings LXDE Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close

Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close XFCE Desktop: Menu >> Settings >> Appearance >> Icons “Choose the desired icon from the list” >> Finally close

Obsidian Icon Theme Screenshot Tour

I have included few screenshots of Obsidian Icon Theme for reference.

