Neofetch is a cross-platform and easy-to-use command line (CLI) script that collects your Linux system information and display it on the terminal next to an image, either your distributions logo or any ascii art of your choice.

Neofetch is a fast, highly customizable system info script through command line flags or the user config file. There are over 50 config options to play around with. Also it’s allow you to add your own custom info.

It currently supports Linux, MacOS, iOS, BSD, Solaris, Android, Haiku, GNU Hurd, MINIX, AIX, IRIX and Windows.

Suggested Read : ScreenFetch – Fetch Linux System Information on Terminal with Distribution ASCII art logo

It’s similar to Screenfetch but highly customizable and offers some extra features. Make a note neofetch can be used on any OS that has BASH 3.2+

By default Neofetch can display the following Information’s.

Model : System model number

System model number OS : Running Operating system name

Running Operating system name Kernel : Loaded kernel version

Loaded kernel version Uptime : System uptime [DD:HH:MM]

System uptime [DD:HH:MM] Packages : No of installed packages on system

No of installed packages on system Shell : Bash Shell version

Bash Shell version Resolution : Monitor resolution

Monitor resolution DE : Running Desktop Environment name

Running Desktop Environment name WM : Running Window manger name

Running Window manger name WM Theme : Window manger Theme name

Window manger Theme name Theme : Theme name

Theme name Icons : Icons set name

Icons set name Termain : Terminal details

Terminal details CPU : CPU Information

CPU Information GPU : GPU Information

GPU Information Memory : Memory utilization information

How To Install Neofetch in Linux

Neofetch is not available in most of the major distribution official repository, so we needs to install from third-party repositories.

For Arch Linux based systems, Neofetch is available in AUR repository, so use either Yaourt or Packer to install it.

$ yaourt -S neofetch or $ yaourt -S neofetch-git or $ packer -S neofetch or $ packer -S neofetch-git

For Fedora uses, enable COPR repository to install Neofetch. Change dnf into yum for RHEL/CentOS users.

$ sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core $ sudo dnf copr enable konimex/neofetch $ sudo dnf install neofetch

For CentOS/RHEL systems, enable EPEL repository in order to install Neofetch (Alternative method)

For CentOS/RHEL 6.

$ sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/konimex-neofetch-epel-6.repo https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/konimex/neofetch/repo/epel-6/konimex-neofetch-epel-6.repo $ sudo yum install neofetch

For CentOS/RHEL 7.

$ sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/konimex-neofetch-epel-7.repo https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/konimex/neofetch/repo/epel-7/konimex-neofetch-epel-7.repo $ sudo yum install neofetch

For Debian 9 (Stretch) users can install from distribution official repository using APT command but the repo only contains version 2.0.2, use the third-party repo to update it to.

$ sudo apt-get install neofetch

For Debian old system use third-party repo to install Neofetch

$ echo "deb http://dl.bintray.com/dawidd6/neofetch jessie main" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list $ curl -L "https://bintray.com/user/downloadSubjectPublicKey?username=bintray" -o Release-neofetch.key && sudo apt-key add Release-neofetch.key && rm Release-neofetch.key $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install neofetch

For Ubuntu/LinuxMint 16.10 and below versions, you can add the official Neofetch PPA to install Neofetch.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:dawidd0811/neofetch $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install neofetch

For Ubuntu/LinuxMint 17.04 and above, use distribution official package to install Neofetch using Apt-Get command.

$ sudo apt install neofetch

How to Use Neofetch

Simply fire the neofetch command without any arguments.

$ neofetch

To print other distribution logo, use --ascii_distro flag followed by distribution name.

$ neofetch --ascii_distro gentoo

Neofetch will create a config file at $HOME/.config/neofetch/config after first run. It’s contains all of the script’s options/settings. Enable/Disable any functions by adding a # in front of the line. The config file allows you to add your own customization’s. You can rearrange the lines as per your wish inside the print_info() function to get desired output.

This is sample configuration file which is taken from my system.

$ vi ~/.config/neofetch/config #!/usr/bin/env bash # # Neofetch config file # https://github.com/dylanaraps/neofetch # See this wiki page for more info: # https://github.com/dylanaraps/neofetch/wiki/Customizing-Info print_info() { info title info underline info "OS" distro info "Model" model info "Kernel" kernel info "Uptime" uptime info "Packages" packages info "Shell" shell info "Resolution" resolution info "DE" de info "WM" wm info "WM Theme" wm_theme info "Theme" theme info "Icons" icons info "Terminal" term info "Terminal Font" term_font info "CPU" cpu info "GPU" gpu info "Memory" memory # info "CPU Usage" cpu_usage # info "Disk" disk # info "Battery" battery # info "Font" font # info "Song" song # info "Local IP" local_ip # info "Public IP" public_ip # info "Users" users # info "Install Date" install_date # info "Locale" locale # This only works on glibc systems. info line_break info cols info line_break }

Navigate to help section, to know more about Neofetch.

$ neofetch --help