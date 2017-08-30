Neofetch – Shows Linux System Information With ASCII Distribution Logo
Neofetch is a cross-platform and easy-to-use command line (CLI) script that collects your Linux system information and display it on the terminal next to an image, either your distributions logo or any ascii art of your choice.
Neofetch is a fast, highly customizable system info script through command line flags or the user config file. There are over 50 config options to play around with. Also it’s allow you to add your own custom info.
It currently supports Linux, MacOS, iOS, BSD, Solaris, Android, Haiku, GNU Hurd, MINIX, AIX, IRIX and Windows.
It’s similar to Screenfetch but highly customizable and offers some extra features. Make a note neofetch can be used on any OS that has BASH 3.2+
By default Neofetch can display the following Information’s.
- Model : System model number
- OS : Running Operating system name
- Kernel : Loaded kernel version
- Uptime : System uptime [DD:HH:MM]
- Packages : No of installed packages on system
- Shell : Bash Shell version
- Resolution : Monitor resolution
- DE : Running Desktop Environment name
- WM : Running Window manger name
- WM Theme : Window manger Theme name
- Theme : Theme name
- Icons : Icons set name
- Termain : Terminal details
- CPU : CPU Information
- GPU : GPU Information
- Memory : Memory utilization information
How To Install Neofetch in Linux
Neofetch is not available in most of the major distribution official repository, so we needs to install from third-party repositories.
For
Arch Linux based systems, Neofetch is available in AUR repository, so use either Yaourt or Packer to install it.
$ yaourt -S neofetch or $ yaourt -S neofetch-git or $ packer -S neofetch or $ packer -S neofetch-git
For
Fedora uses, enable COPR repository to install Neofetch. Change dnf into yum for
RHEL/CentOS users.
$ sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core $ sudo dnf copr enable konimex/neofetch $ sudo dnf install neofetch
For
CentOS/RHEL systems, enable EPEL repository in order to install Neofetch (Alternative method)
For CentOS/RHEL 6.
$ sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/konimex-neofetch-epel-6.repo https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/konimex/neofetch/repo/epel-6/konimex-neofetch-epel-6.repo $ sudo yum install neofetch
For CentOS/RHEL 7.
$ sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/konimex-neofetch-epel-7.repo https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/konimex/neofetch/repo/epel-7/konimex-neofetch-epel-7.repo $ sudo yum install neofetch
For
Debian 9 (Stretch) users can install from distribution official repository using APT command but the repo only contains version 2.0.2, use the third-party repo to update it to.
$ sudo apt-get install neofetch
For
Debian old system use third-party repo to install Neofetch
$ echo "deb http://dl.bintray.com/dawidd6/neofetch jessie main" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list $ curl -L "https://bintray.com/user/downloadSubjectPublicKey?username=bintray" -o Release-neofetch.key && sudo apt-key add Release-neofetch.key && rm Release-neofetch.key $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install neofetch
For
Ubuntu/LinuxMint 16.10 and below versions, you can add the official Neofetch PPA to install Neofetch.
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:dawidd0811/neofetch $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install neofetch
For
Ubuntu/LinuxMint 17.04 and above, use distribution official package to install Neofetch using Apt-Get command.
$ sudo apt install neofetch
How to Use Neofetch
Simply fire the
neofetch command without any arguments.
$ neofetch
To print other distribution logo, use
--ascii_distro flag followed by distribution name.
$ neofetch --ascii_distro gentoo
Neofetch will create a config file at
$HOME/.config/neofetch/config after first run. It’s contains all of the script’s options/settings. Enable/Disable any functions by adding a
# in front of the line. The config file allows you to add your own customization’s. You can rearrange the lines as per your wish inside the print_info() function to get desired output.
This is sample configuration file which is taken from my system.
$ vi ~/.config/neofetch/config #!/usr/bin/env bash # # Neofetch config file # https://github.com/dylanaraps/neofetch # See this wiki page for more info: # https://github.com/dylanaraps/neofetch/wiki/Customizing-Info print_info() { info title info underline info "OS" distro info "Model" model info "Kernel" kernel info "Uptime" uptime info "Packages" packages info "Shell" shell info "Resolution" resolution info "DE" de info "WM" wm info "WM Theme" wm_theme info "Theme" theme info "Icons" icons info "Terminal" term info "Terminal Font" term_font info "CPU" cpu info "GPU" gpu info "Memory" memory # info "CPU Usage" cpu_usage # info "Disk" disk # info "Battery" battery # info "Font" font # info "Song" song # info "Local IP" local_ip # info "Public IP" public_ip # info "Users" users # info "Install Date" install_date # info "Locale" locale # This only works on glibc systems. info line_break info cols info line_break }
Navigate to help section, to know more about Neofetch.
$ neofetch --help