Mycli – Simple CLI Client For MySQL/MariaDB With AutoCompletion And Syntax Highlighting

MyCLI is a command line interface for MySQL, MariaDB, and Percona with auto-completion and syntax highlighting. This will help us to write queries faster and easy which was written in Python prompt_toolkit.

The REPL (Read, Eval, Print, Loop) will pop up a suggestion menu as soon as you start typing. The suggestions are context sensitive based on the position of the cursor.

Frequently used queries can be saved as favorite queries with a short name, which can be retrieved whenever we want by invoking /f .

MyCli keeps track of the queries entered in the repl. Up/Down arrow can be used to navigate the history. Mycli uses pager programs to make it easier to view largeresult sets. This can be configured or disabled.

Mycli Features :

Auto-completion as you type for SQL keywords as well as tables, views and columns in the database.

Syntax highlighting using Pygments.

Smart-completion (enabled by default) will suggest context-sensitive completion.

SELECT * FROM will only show table names.

SELECT * FROM users WHERE will only show column names.

Support for multiline queries.

Favorite queries. Save a query using \fs alias query and execute it with \f alias whenever you need.

Timing of sql statments and table rendering.

Config file is automatically created at ~/.myclirc at first launch.

Log every query and its results to a file (disabled by default).

Pretty prints tabular data (with colors!)

Support for SSL connections

MyCLI is very useful since lot’s of small companies & CMS (Content Management System) application such as WordPress, Joomla, Moodle, etc,., using MysQL/MariaDB as aback end.

MyCLI config file is located @ ~/.myclirc and you have plenty of options for customization. The config file is created when mycli is launched for the very first time. Default log file is located at ~/.mycli.log .

How to install Mycli on Linux

Make sure your system should have python-pip package in order to install Mycli. pip is a python module bundled with setuptools, it’s one of the recommended tool for installing Python packages in Linux.

For Debian/Ubuntu, use apt-get command or apt command to install Mycli.

$ sudo apt install python-pip

Alternatively we can install from distribution official repository but you might get bit older version.

$ sudo apt-get install mycli

For RHEL/CentOS, use YUM command to install Mycli.

$ sudo yum install python-pip python-devel

For Fedora, use dnf command to install Mycli.

$ sudo dnf install python-pip

Mycli package was included in Fedora system since Fedora 22, so you can easily install from distribution official repository but you might get bit older version.

$ sudo dnf install mycli

For Arch Linux, use pacman command to install Mycli.

$ sudo pacman -S python-pip

Finally Install Mycli using pip command

$ pip install mycli

How to use Mycli

Just run the following command to invoke mycli interface and start enjoying with AutoCompletion And Syntax Highlighting

$ mycli -u user -p db_name $ mycli -u root -p

Auto-completion : Simple completions such as keywords and sql-functions.



Smart-completion : Table name completions after the ‘FROM’ keyword.



Column names are scoped to the table referenced in the query.



Alias support : Column completions will work even when table names are aliased.

