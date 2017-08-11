LSHW (Hardware Lister) – A Nifty Tool To Get A Hardware Information On Linux

lshw (stands for Hardware Lister) is a small nifty tool that generates detailed reports about various hardware components on the machine such as memory configuration, firmware version, mainboard configuration, CPU version and speed, cache configuration, usb, network card, graphics cards, multimedia, printers, bus speed, etc.

It’s generating hardware information by reading varies files under /proc directory and DMI table.

lshw must be run as super user to detect the maximum amount of information or it will only report partial information. Special option is available in lshw called class which will shows specific given hardware information in detailed manner.

Refer the following table for available classes. The same information can be found using lshw -short or lshw -businfo .

Class Examples --------------------------------------------------------------------------- system laptop, server, desktop computer bridge PCI-to-PCI brige, AGP bridge, PCMCIA controler, host bridge memory RAM, BIOS, firmware, extension ROM processor CPUs, RAID controller on a SCSI bus address extension ROM, video memory storage SCSI controller, IDE controller disk discs, optical storage (CD-ROM, DVD±RW...) tape DAT, DDS bus USB, SCSI, Firewire network Ethernet, FDDI, WiFi, Bluetooth display EGA/VGA, UGA... input keyboards, mice, joysticks... printer printer, all-in-one multimedia sound card, TV-output card, video acquisition card communication serial ports, modem power power supply, internal battery volume filesystem, swap, etc. generic generic device (used when no pre-defined class is suitable)

How to install lshw on Linux

It’s available in default repository so install the package from distribution official repository.

For Debian/Ubuntu, use apt-get command or apt command to install lshw.

$ sudo apt-get install lshw

For RHEL/CentOS, use yum command to install lshw.

$ sudo yum install lshw

For Fedora, use dnf command to install lshw.

$ sudo dnf install lshw

For Arch Linux, use pacman command to install lshw.

$ sudo pacman -S lshw

For openSUSE, use zypper command to install lshw.

$ sudo zypper install lshw

Display Full Information

When you run lshw without any options would generate all the detected hardware report in single shot which is no use since you can’t see any information properly.

# lshw centos.2daygeek.com description: Computer product: OpenStack Nova vendor: OpenStack Foundation version: 2014.2.4 serial: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-0cc47adf35e8 width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.8 dmi-2.8 vsyscall64 vsyscall32 configuration: boot=normal uuid=94EAE895-EB2B-874F-AFCC-2F2FD9AB0F70 *-core description: Motherboard physical id: 0 *-firmware description: BIOS vendor: SeaBIOS physical id: 0 version: 2:1.10.2-6e899082 date: 04/01/2014 size: 96KiB *-cpu description: CPU product: Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX) vendor: Intel Corp. vendor_id: GenuineIntel physical id: 400 bus info: [email protected] version: pc-i440fx-vivid slot: CPU 0 size: 2GHz capacity: 2GHz width: 64 bits capabilities: fpu fpu_exception wp vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp x86-64 constant_tsc up rep_good unfair_spinlock pni pclmulqdq vmx ssse3 fma cx16 pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand hypervisor lahf_lm abm xsaveopt tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid configuration: cores=1 enabledcores=1 threads=1

Display Information using short or businfo

This will generate a good report about the hardware devices based on class options. The output split into four parts H/W path , Device , class and Description with N partitions.

# lshw -short H/W path Device Class Description =================================================== system OpenStack Nova /0 bus Motherboard /0/0 memory 96KiB BIOS /0/400 processor Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX) /0/1000 memory 2000MiB System Memory /0/1000/0 memory 2000MiB DIMM RAM /0/100 bridge 440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma] /0/100/1 bridge 82371SB PIIX3 ISA [Natoma/Triton II] /0/100/1.1 storage 82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II] /0/100/1.2 bus 82371SB PIIX3 USB [Natoma/Triton II] /0/100/1.2/1 usb1 bus UHCI Host Controller /0/100/1.2/1/1 input QEMU USB Tablet /0/100/1.3 bridge 82371AB/EB/MB PIIX4 ACPI /0/100/2 display GD 5446 /0/100/3 eth0 network Virtio network device /0/100/4 storage Virtio SCSI /0/100/5 generic Virtio memory balloon /0/1 scsi2 storage /0/1/0.0.0 /dev/sda disk 10GB SCSI Disk /0/1/0.0.0/1 /dev/sda1 volume 10239MiB EXT4 volume /1 veth9b2c1e1 network Ethernet interface /2 veth2097baa network Ethernet interface /3 vethd79ee71 network Ethernet interface

Print a hardware details based on class using businfo option.

Display System Information

To display information about the system and related details, use system class.

# lshw -class system centos.2daygeek.com description: Computer product: OpenStack Nova vendor: OpenStack Foundation version: 2014.2.4 serial: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-0cc47adf35e8 width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.8 dmi-2.8 vsyscall64 vsyscall32 configuration: boot=normal uuid=94EAE895-EB2B-874F-AFCC-2F2FD9AB0F70

Display Memory Information

To display information about a memory and related details, use memory class.

# lshw -class memory *-firmware description: BIOS vendor: SeaBIOS physical id: 0 version: 2:1.10.2-6e899082 date: 04/01/2014 size: 96KiB *-memory description: System Memory physical id: 1000 size: 2000MiB capacity: 2000MiB *-bank description: DIMM RAM vendor: QEMU physical id: 0 slot: DIMM 0 size: 2000MiB

Display Processor Information

To display information about the processor and related details, use processor class. This will print processor name, capacity, clock speed, etc,.,

# lshw -class processor *-cpu description: CPU product: Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX) vendor: Intel Corp. vendor_id: GenuineIntel physical id: 400 bus info: [email protected] version: pc-i440fx-vivid slot: CPU 0 size: 2GHz capacity: 2GHz width: 64 bits capabilities: fpu fpu_exception wp vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp x86-64 constant_tsc up rep_good unfair_spinlock pni pclmulqdq vmx ssse3 fma cx16 pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand hypervisor lahf_lm abm xsaveopt tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid configuration: cores=1 enabledcores=1 threads=1

Display Disk Information

To display information about hard disk and related details, use disk class. This will print physical id, bus info, logical name, disk size, capabilities, and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class disk *-disk description: SCSI Disk physical id: 0.0.0 bus info: [email protected] :0.0.0 logical name: /dev/sda size: 10GiB (10GB) capabilities: partitioned partitioned:dos configuration: logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=512 signature=000352e8

Display Storage Information

To display information about storage and related details, use storage class. This will print product name, vendor, physical id, bus info, width, clock, capabilities, and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class storage *-ide description: IDE interface product: 82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II] vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1.1 bus info: [email protected] :00:01.1 version: 00 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: ide bus_master configuration: driver=ata_piix latency=0 resources: irq:0 ioport:1f0(size=8) ioport:3f6 ioport:170(size=8) ioport:376 ioport:c0a0(size=16) *-scsi description: SCSI storage controller product: Virtio SCSI vendor: Red Hat, Inc physical id: 4 bus info: [email protected] :00:04.0 version: 00 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: scsi msix bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=virtio-pci latency=0 resources: irq:11 ioport:c000(size=64) memory:febd2000-febd2fff *-scsi physical id: 1 logical name: scsi2

Display Volume Information

To display information about volume and related details, use volume class. This will print file system type, vendor, physical id, bus info, logical name, serial, size, capabilities, and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class volume *-volume description: EXT4 volume vendor: Linux physical id: 1 bus info: [email protected] :0.0.0,1 logical name: /dev/sda1 logical name: / version: 1.0 serial: 7e192559-d669-4919-840b-4c9a846fafa7 size: 10239MiB capacity: 10239MiB capabilities: primary bootable journaled extended_attributes large_files huge_files dir_nlink recover extents ext4 ext2 initialized configuration: created=2017-03-03 08:55:57 filesystem=ext4 lastmountpoint=/ modified=2017-03-03 09:00:14 mount.fstype=ext4 mount.options=rw,relatime,errors=remount-ro,barrier=1,data=ordered,discard mounted=2017-08-09 02:18:47 state=mounted

Display Disk, Storage & Volume Information

To display information about volume, disk & storage and related details, use following three class disk , storage and volume with short option.

# lshw -short -class disk -class storage -class volume H/W path Device Class Description =================================================== /0/100/1.1 storage 82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II] /0/100/4 storage Virtio SCSI /0/1 scsi2 storage /0/1/0.0.0 /dev/sda disk 10GB SCSI Disk /0/1/0.0.0/1 /dev/sda1 volume 10239MiB EXT4 volume

Display Network Information

To display information about network and related details, use network class. This will print product name, vendor name, physical id, bus info, interface name, serial, clock speek, capabilities and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class network *-network description: Ethernet interface product: Virtio network device vendor: Red Hat, Inc physical id: 3 bus info: [email protected] :00:03.0 logical name: eth0 version: 00 serial: fa:16:3e:4c:ef:db width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: msix bus_master cap_list rom ethernet physical configuration: broadcast=yes driver=virtio_net driverversion=1.0.0 ip=66.70.189.137 latency=0 link=yes multicast=yes resources: irq:10 ioport:c060(size=32) memory:febd1000-febd1fff memory:feb80000-febbffff(prefetchable) *-network:0 description: Ethernet interface physical id: 1 logical name: veth9b2c1e1 serial: 22:94:2b:2a:3c:e4 size: 10Gbit/s capabilities: ethernet physical configuration: autonegotiation=off broadcast=yes driver=veth driverversion=1.0 duplex=full firmware=N/A link=yes multicast=yes port=twisted pair speed=10Gbit/s *-network:1 description: Ethernet interface physical id: 2 logical name: veth2097baa serial: 92:c1:b0:0a:ff:64 size: 10Gbit/s capabilities: ethernet physical configuration: autonegotiation=off broadcast=yes driver=veth driverversion=1.0 duplex=full firmware=N/A link=yes multicast=yes port=twisted pair speed=10Gbit/s *-network:2 description: Ethernet interface physical id: 3 logical name: vethd79ee71 serial: 6e:e4:bb:cc:b3:71 size: 10Gbit/s capabilities: ethernet physical configuration: autonegotiation=off broadcast=yes driver=veth driverversion=1.0 duplex=full firmware=N/A link=yes multicast=yes port=twisted pair speed=10Gbit/s

Display Bus Information

To display information about bus and related details, use bus class. This will print all bus information such as product name, vendor name, physical id, bus info, interface name, serial, clock speek, capabilities and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class bus *-core description: Motherboard physical id: 0 *-usb description: USB controller product: 82371SB PIIX3 USB [Natoma/Triton II] vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1.2 bus info: [email protected] :00:01.2 version: 01 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: uhci bus_master configuration: driver=uhci_hcd latency=0 resources: irq:11 ioport:c040(size=32) *-usbhost product: UHCI Host Controller vendor: Linux 2.6.32-696.6.3.el6.x86_64 uhci_hcd physical id: 1 bus info: [email protected] logical name: usb1 version: 2.06 capabilities: usb-1.10 configuration: driver=hub slots=2 speed=12Mbit/s

Display Bridge Information

To display information about bridge and related details, use bridge class.

# lshw -class bridge *-pci description: Host bridge product: 440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma] vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 100 bus info: [email protected] :00:00.0 version: 02 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz *-isa description: ISA bridge product: 82371SB PIIX3 ISA [Natoma/Triton II] vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1 bus info: [email protected] :00:01.0 version: 00 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: isa configuration: latency=0 *-bridge description: Bridge product: 82371AB/EB/MB PIIX4 ACPI vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1.3 bus info: [email protected] :00:01.3 version: 03 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: bridge configuration: driver=piix4_smbus latency=0 resources: irq:9

Display Display Information

To display information about display card details like VGA and related details, use display class.

# lshw -class display *-display UNCLAIMED description: VGA compatible controller product: GD 5446 vendor: Cirrus Logic physical id: 2 bus info: [email protected] :00:02.0 version: 00 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: vga_controller configuration: latency=0 resources: memory:fc000000-fdffffff(prefetchable) memory:febd0000-febd0fff memory:febc0000-febcffff(prefetchable)

Display Generic Information

Other hardware details will display under generic device (used when no pre-defined class is suitable).

# lshw -class generic *-generic description: Unclassified device product: Virtio memory balloon vendor: Red Hat, Inc physical id: 5 bus info: [email protected] :00:05.0 version: 00 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: bus_master configuration: driver=virtio-pci latency=0 resources: irq:10 ioport:c080(size=32)

Generate report in html/xml format

You can also export lshw reports in html, xml and json formats.

$ sudo lshw -html > lshw-output.html

For xml format

$ sudo lshw -xml > lshw-output.xml

lshw Man page

To know more about lshw command, navigate to man page.

# man lshw