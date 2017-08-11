2daygeek

LSHW (Hardware Lister) – A Nifty Tool To Get A Hardware Information On Linux

by · Published : August 11, 2017 || Last Updated: August 11, 2017

lshw (stands for Hardware Lister) is a small nifty tool that generates detailed reports about various hardware components on the machine such as memory configuration, firmware version, mainboard configuration, CPU version and speed, cache configuration, usb, network card, graphics cards, multimedia, printers, bus speed, etc.

It’s generating hardware information by reading varies files under /proc directory and DMI table.

lshw must be run as super user to detect the maximum amount of information or it will only report partial information. Special option is available in lshw called class which will shows specific given hardware information in detailed manner.

Refer the following table for available classes. The same information can be found using lshw -short or lshw -businfo.

Class		Examples
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
system		laptop, server, desktop computer
bridge		PCI-to-PCI brige, AGP bridge, PCMCIA controler, host bridge
memory		RAM, BIOS, firmware, extension ROM
processor	CPUs, RAID controller on a SCSI bus
address		extension ROM, video memory
storage		SCSI controller, IDE controller
disk		discs, optical storage (CD-ROM, DVD±RW...)
tape		DAT, DDS
bus		USB, SCSI, Firewire
network		Ethernet, FDDI, WiFi, Bluetooth
display		EGA/VGA, UGA...
input		keyboards, mice, joysticks...
printer		printer, all-in-one
multimedia	sound card, TV-output card, video acquisition card
communication	serial ports, modem
power		power supply, internal battery
volume		filesystem, swap, etc.
generic	        generic device (used when no pre-defined class is suitable)

How to install lshw on Linux

It’s available in default repository so install the package from distribution official repository.

For Debian/Ubuntu, use apt-get command or apt command to install lshw.

$ sudo apt-get install lshw

For RHEL/CentOS, use yum command to install lshw.

$ sudo yum install lshw

For Fedora, use dnf command to install lshw.

$ sudo dnf install lshw

For Arch Linux, use pacman command to install lshw.

$ sudo pacman -S lshw

For openSUSE, use zypper command to install lshw.

$ sudo zypper install lshw

Display Full Information

When you run lshw without any options would generate all the detected hardware report in single shot which is no use since you can’t see any information properly.

# lshw
centos.2daygeek.com
    description: Computer
    product: OpenStack Nova
    vendor: OpenStack Foundation
    version: 2014.2.4
    serial: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-0cc47adf35e8
    width: 64 bits
    capabilities: smbios-2.8 dmi-2.8 vsyscall64 vsyscall32
    configuration: boot=normal uuid=94EAE895-EB2B-874F-AFCC-2F2FD9AB0F70
  *-core
       description: Motherboard
       physical id: 0
     *-firmware
          description: BIOS
          vendor: SeaBIOS
          physical id: 0
          version: 2:1.10.2-6e899082
          date: 04/01/2014
          size: 96KiB
     *-cpu
          description: CPU
          product: Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX)
          vendor: Intel Corp.
          vendor_id: GenuineIntel
          physical id: 400
          bus info: [email protected]
          version: pc-i440fx-vivid
          slot: CPU 0
          size: 2GHz
          capacity: 2GHz
          width: 64 bits
          capabilities: fpu fpu_exception wp vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp x86-64 constant_tsc up rep_good unfair_spinlock pni pclmulqdq vmx ssse3 fma cx16 pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand hypervisor lahf_lm abm xsaveopt tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid
          configuration: cores=1 enabledcores=1 threads=1

Display Information using short or businfo

This will generate a good report about the hardware devices based on class options. The output split into four parts H/W path, Device, class and Description with N partitions.

# lshw -short
H/W path        Device       Class      Description
===================================================
                             system     OpenStack Nova
/0                           bus        Motherboard
/0/0                         memory     96KiB BIOS
/0/400                       processor  Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX)
/0/1000                      memory     2000MiB System Memory
/0/1000/0                    memory     2000MiB DIMM RAM
/0/100                       bridge     440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma]
/0/100/1                     bridge     82371SB PIIX3 ISA [Natoma/Triton II]
/0/100/1.1                   storage    82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II]
/0/100/1.2                   bus        82371SB PIIX3 USB [Natoma/Triton II]
/0/100/1.2/1    usb1         bus        UHCI Host Controller
/0/100/1.2/1/1               input      QEMU USB Tablet
/0/100/1.3                   bridge     82371AB/EB/MB PIIX4 ACPI
/0/100/2                     display    GD 5446
/0/100/3        eth0         network    Virtio network device
/0/100/4                     storage    Virtio SCSI
/0/100/5                     generic    Virtio memory balloon
/0/1            scsi2        storage
/0/1/0.0.0      /dev/sda     disk       10GB SCSI Disk
/0/1/0.0.0/1    /dev/sda1    volume     10239MiB EXT4 volume
/1              veth9b2c1e1  network    Ethernet interface
/2              veth2097baa  network    Ethernet interface
/3              vethd79ee71  network    Ethernet interface

Print a hardware details based on class using businfo option.

# lshw -businfo
Bus info          Device       Class      Description
=====================================================
                               system     OpenStack Nova
                               bus        Motherboard
                               memory     96KiB BIOS
[email protected]                          processor  Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX)
                               memory     2000MiB System Memory
                               memory     2000MiB DIMM RAM
[email protected]:00:00.0               bridge     440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma]
[email protected]:00:01.0               bridge     82371SB PIIX3 ISA [Natoma/Triton II]
[email protected]:00:01.1               storage    82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II]
[email protected]:00:01.2               bus        82371SB PIIX3 USB [Natoma/Triton II]
[email protected]             usb1         bus        UHCI Host Controller
[email protected]:1                        input      QEMU USB Tablet
[email protected]:00:01.3               bridge     82371AB/EB/MB PIIX4 ACPI
[email protected]:00:02.0               display    GD 5446
[email protected]:00:03.0  eth0         network    Virtio network device
[email protected]:00:04.0               storage    Virtio SCSI
[email protected]:00:05.0               generic    Virtio memory balloon
                  scsi2        storage
[email protected]:0.0.0      /dev/sda     disk       10GB SCSI Disk
[email protected]:0.0.0,1    /dev/sda1    volume     10239MiB EXT4 volume
                  veth9b2c1e1  network    Ethernet interface
                  veth2097baa  network    Ethernet interface
                  vethd79ee71  network    Ethernet interface

Display System Information

To display information about the system and related details, use system class.

# lshw -class system
centos.2daygeek.com
    description: Computer
    product: OpenStack Nova
    vendor: OpenStack Foundation
    version: 2014.2.4
    serial: 00000000-0000-0000-0000-0cc47adf35e8
    width: 64 bits
    capabilities: smbios-2.8 dmi-2.8 vsyscall64 vsyscall32
    configuration: boot=normal uuid=94EAE895-EB2B-874F-AFCC-2F2FD9AB0F70

Display Memory Information

To display information about a memory and related details, use memory class.

# lshw -class memory
  *-firmware
       description: BIOS
       vendor: SeaBIOS
       physical id: 0
       version: 2:1.10.2-6e899082
       date: 04/01/2014
       size: 96KiB
  *-memory
       description: System Memory
       physical id: 1000
       size: 2000MiB
       capacity: 2000MiB
     *-bank
          description: DIMM RAM
          vendor: QEMU
          physical id: 0
          slot: DIMM 0
          size: 2000MiB

Display Processor Information

To display information about the processor and related details, use processor class. This will print processor name, capacity, clock speed, etc,.,

# lshw -class processor
  *-cpu
       description: CPU
       product: Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX)
       vendor: Intel Corp.
       vendor_id: GenuineIntel
       physical id: 400
       bus info: [email protected]
       version: pc-i440fx-vivid
       slot: CPU 0
       size: 2GHz
       capacity: 2GHz
       width: 64 bits
       capabilities: fpu fpu_exception wp vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp x86-64 constant_tsc up rep_good unfair_spinlock pni pclmulqdq vmx ssse3 fma cx16 pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand hypervisor lahf_lm abm xsaveopt tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid
       configuration: cores=1 enabledcores=1 threads=1

Display Disk Information

To display information about hard disk and related details, use disk class. This will print physical id, bus info, logical name, disk size, capabilities, and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class disk
  *-disk
       description: SCSI Disk
       physical id: 0.0.0
       bus info: [email protected]:0.0.0
       logical name: /dev/sda
       size: 10GiB (10GB)
       capabilities: partitioned partitioned:dos
       configuration: logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=512 signature=000352e8

Display Storage Information

To display information about storage and related details, use storage class. This will print product name, vendor, physical id, bus info, width, clock, capabilities, and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class storage
  *-ide
       description: IDE interface
       product: 82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II]
       vendor: Intel Corporation
       physical id: 1.1
       bus info: [email protected]:00:01.1
       version: 00
       width: 32 bits
       clock: 33MHz
       capabilities: ide bus_master
       configuration: driver=ata_piix latency=0
       resources: irq:0 ioport:1f0(size=8) ioport:3f6 ioport:170(size=8) ioport:376 ioport:c0a0(size=16)
  *-scsi
       description: SCSI storage controller
       product: Virtio SCSI
       vendor: Red Hat, Inc
       physical id: 4
       bus info: [email protected]:00:04.0
       version: 00
       width: 32 bits
       clock: 33MHz
       capabilities: scsi msix bus_master cap_list
       configuration: driver=virtio-pci latency=0
       resources: irq:11 ioport:c000(size=64) memory:febd2000-febd2fff
  *-scsi
       physical id: 1
       logical name: scsi2

Display Volume Information

To display information about volume and related details, use volume class. This will print file system type, vendor, physical id, bus info, logical name, serial, size, capabilities, and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class volume
  *-volume
       description: EXT4 volume
       vendor: Linux
       physical id: 1
       bus info: [email protected]:0.0.0,1
       logical name: /dev/sda1
       logical name: /
       version: 1.0
       serial: 7e192559-d669-4919-840b-4c9a846fafa7
       size: 10239MiB
       capacity: 10239MiB
       capabilities: primary bootable journaled extended_attributes large_files huge_files dir_nlink recover extents ext4 ext2 initialized
       configuration: created=2017-03-03 08:55:57 filesystem=ext4 lastmountpoint=/ modified=2017-03-03 09:00:14 mount.fstype=ext4 mount.options=rw,relatime,errors=remount-ro,barrier=1,data=ordered,discard mounted=2017-08-09 02:18:47 state=mounted

Display Disk, Storage & Volume Information

To display information about volume, disk & storage and related details, use following three class disk, storage and volume with short option.

# lshw -short -class disk -class storage -class volume
H/W path        Device       Class      Description
===================================================
/0/100/1.1                   storage    82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II]
/0/100/4                     storage    Virtio SCSI
/0/1            scsi2        storage
/0/1/0.0.0      /dev/sda     disk       10GB SCSI Disk
/0/1/0.0.0/1    /dev/sda1    volume     10239MiB EXT4 volume

Display Network Information

To display information about network and related details, use network class. This will print product name, vendor name, physical id, bus info, interface name, serial, clock speek, capabilities and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class network
  *-network
       description: Ethernet interface
       product: Virtio network device
       vendor: Red Hat, Inc
       physical id: 3
       bus info: [email protected]:00:03.0
       logical name: eth0
       version: 00
       serial: fa:16:3e:4c:ef:db
       width: 32 bits
       clock: 33MHz
       capabilities: msix bus_master cap_list rom ethernet physical
       configuration: broadcast=yes driver=virtio_net driverversion=1.0.0 ip=66.70.189.137 latency=0 link=yes multicast=yes
       resources: irq:10 ioport:c060(size=32) memory:febd1000-febd1fff memory:feb80000-febbffff(prefetchable)
  *-network:0
       description: Ethernet interface
       physical id: 1
       logical name: veth9b2c1e1
       serial: 22:94:2b:2a:3c:e4
       size: 10Gbit/s
       capabilities: ethernet physical
       configuration: autonegotiation=off broadcast=yes driver=veth driverversion=1.0 duplex=full firmware=N/A link=yes multicast=yes port=twisted pair speed=10Gbit/s
  *-network:1
       description: Ethernet interface
       physical id: 2
       logical name: veth2097baa
       serial: 92:c1:b0:0a:ff:64
       size: 10Gbit/s
       capabilities: ethernet physical
       configuration: autonegotiation=off broadcast=yes driver=veth driverversion=1.0 duplex=full firmware=N/A link=yes multicast=yes port=twisted pair speed=10Gbit/s
  *-network:2
       description: Ethernet interface
       physical id: 3
       logical name: vethd79ee71
       serial: 6e:e4:bb:cc:b3:71
       size: 10Gbit/s
       capabilities: ethernet physical
       configuration: autonegotiation=off broadcast=yes driver=veth driverversion=1.0 duplex=full firmware=N/A link=yes multicast=yes port=twisted pair speed=10Gbit/s

Display Bus Information

To display information about bus and related details, use bus class. This will print all bus information such as product name, vendor name, physical id, bus info, interface name, serial, clock speek, capabilities and configuration, etc,.,

# lshw -class bus
  *-core
       description: Motherboard
       physical id: 0
  *-usb
       description: USB controller
       product: 82371SB PIIX3 USB [Natoma/Triton II]
       vendor: Intel Corporation
       physical id: 1.2
       bus info: [email protected]:00:01.2
       version: 01
       width: 32 bits
       clock: 33MHz
       capabilities: uhci bus_master
       configuration: driver=uhci_hcd latency=0
       resources: irq:11 ioport:c040(size=32)
     *-usbhost
          product: UHCI Host Controller
          vendor: Linux 2.6.32-696.6.3.el6.x86_64 uhci_hcd
          physical id: 1
          bus info: [email protected]
          logical name: usb1
          version: 2.06
          capabilities: usb-1.10
          configuration: driver=hub slots=2 speed=12Mbit/s

Display Bridge Information

To display information about bridge and related details, use bridge class.

# lshw -class bridge
  *-pci
       description: Host bridge
       product: 440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma]
       vendor: Intel Corporation
       physical id: 100
       bus info: [email protected]:00:00.0
       version: 02
       width: 32 bits
       clock: 33MHz
     *-isa
          description: ISA bridge
          product: 82371SB PIIX3 ISA [Natoma/Triton II]
          vendor: Intel Corporation
          physical id: 1
          bus info: [email protected]:00:01.0
          version: 00
          width: 32 bits
          clock: 33MHz
          capabilities: isa
          configuration: latency=0
     *-bridge
          description: Bridge
          product: 82371AB/EB/MB PIIX4 ACPI
          vendor: Intel Corporation
          physical id: 1.3
          bus info: [email protected]:00:01.3
          version: 03
          width: 32 bits
          clock: 33MHz
          capabilities: bridge
          configuration: driver=piix4_smbus latency=0
          resources: irq:9

Display Display Information

To display information about display card details like VGA and related details, use display class.

# lshw -class display
  *-display UNCLAIMED
       description: VGA compatible controller
       product: GD 5446
       vendor: Cirrus Logic
       physical id: 2
       bus info: [email protected]:00:02.0
       version: 00
       width: 32 bits
       clock: 33MHz
       capabilities: vga_controller
       configuration: latency=0
       resources: memory:fc000000-fdffffff(prefetchable) memory:febd0000-febd0fff memory:febc0000-febcffff(prefetchable)

Display Generic Information

Other hardware details will display under generic device (used when no pre-defined class is suitable).

# lshw -class generic
  *-generic
       description: Unclassified device
       product: Virtio memory balloon
       vendor: Red Hat, Inc
       physical id: 5
       bus info: [email protected]:00:05.0
       version: 00
       width: 32 bits
       clock: 33MHz
       capabilities: bus_master
       configuration: driver=virtio-pci latency=0
       resources: irq:10 ioport:c080(size=32)

Generate report in html/xml format

You can also export lshw reports in html, xml and json formats.

$ sudo lshw -html > lshw-output.html

For xml format

$ sudo lshw -xml > lshw-output.xml

lshw Man page

To know more about lshw command, navigate to man page.

# man lshw

