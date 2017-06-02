Linux Kernel Utilities (LKU) – A Set Of Shell Scripts To Compile, Install & Update Latest Kernel In Ubuntu/LinuxMint

Installing & Upgrading latest Linux kernel in the manual way is not a small task for everyone, including experience guys. It requires depth knowledge on Linux core. We have already covered in the past about UKUU (Ubuntu Kernel Upgrade Utility) which automatically detect the latest mainline kernel from kernel.ubuntu.com and popup the nice GUI for installation.

Linux Kernel Utilities (LKU) offers set of shell scripts (Three Shell Scripts) which help users to compile & install latest Linux kernel from kernel.org, also install precompiled latest Ubuntu kernel from kernel.ubuntu.com. Even it has an option to choose required kernel (manual kernel selection) based on our requirement.

This script will also check the downloaded archive against the PGP signature file and possible to choose generic and lowlatency kernels.

It remove/purge all inactive kernels and won’t leave backup kernel for safety purpose. It is highly recommended that a reboot be performed before executing this script.

compile_linux_kernel.sh : Users can able to compile & install required or latest kernel from kernel.org

Kernel.org has regular release cycle (every three months once) which comes with new features, Improved Hardware & System Performance. Most of the distributions doesn’t offer/include the latest kernel except rolling release distributions such as Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, etc., since it has a standard release cycle.

How to Install Linux Kernel Utilities (LKU)

As we told in the beginning of the article, its set of shell script so just clone the developer github repository and run the appropriate shell file to perform the activity.

$ git clone https://github.com/mtompkins/linux-kernel-utilities.git && cd linux-kernel-utilities

Install Specific kernel

For testing purpose we are going to install Linux v4.4.10-xenial kernel. Before proceeding the new kernel installation we need to check current installed kernel version with help of uanme -a command so that we can check whether the new kernel get installed or not?

$ uname -a Linux magi-VirtualBox 4.4.0-21-generic #37-Ubuntu SMP Mon Apr 18 18:33:37 UTC 2016 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

As per the above output, our system has 4.4.0-21-generic kernel.

Just run update_ubuntu_kernel.sh shell file. In the very first time script will check whether all dependencies are met or not? and will install missing dependencies automatically. It detect which distribution it is and retrieve Precompiled kernels available from kernel.ubuntu.com. Now, choose your desired kernel from the list and input the value, and hit Enter then sit-back because it’s going to download the kernel images (linux-headers-4.4.10, linux-headers-4.4.10-xxx-generic & linux-image-4.4.10-xxx-generic).

Once the kernel images get downloaded, it will popup the sudo password to start the new kernel installation.

$ ./update_ubuntu_kernel.sh [+] Checking Distro \_ Distro identified as LinuxMint. [+] Checking Dependencies curl Found dkms Found git Found sudo Found wget Found whiptail Found lynx Not Found -- Installing Dependencies -- [!] The first time this script is run missing dependencies will be installed. For compiling a kernel this may take a bit of time. Feedback will be provided. [+] Dependencies \_Elevating permissions as necessary . . . [%] Elevated [+] Testing for previous held packages and trying to correct any found. \_Passed [+] Updating package cache . . . \_Complete [+] Installing dependencies . . . \_Complete curl Found dkms Found git Found sudo Found wget Found whiptail Found lynx Found [+] Changing to temporary directory to work in . . . \_ Temporary directory access granted: /tmp/tmp.97eHDsmg2K [+] Removing any conflicting remnants . . . \_ Done [+] Retrieving available kernel choices . . . \_ Precompiled kernels available from kernel.ubuntu.com: 1) Linux v4.11 2) Linux v4.11.3 3) Linux v4.11.2 4) Linux v4.11.1 5) Linux v4.10 6) Linux v4.10.17 7) Linux v4.10.16 8) Linux v4.10.15 9) Linux v4.10.14 10) Linux v4.10.13 11) Linux v4.10.12 12) Linux v4.10.11 13) Linux v4.10.10 14) Linux v4.10.9 15) Linux v4.10.8 16) Linux v4.10.7 17) Linux v4.10.6 18) Linux v4.10.5 19) Linux v4.10.4 20) Linux v4.10.3 21) Linux v4.10.2 22) Linux v4.10.1 23) Linux v4.9 24) Linux v4.9.30 25) Linux v4.9.29 26) Linux v4.9.28 27) Linux v4.9.27 28) Linux v4.9.26 29) Linux v4.9.25 30) Linux v4.9.24 31) Linux v4.9.23 32) Linux v4.9.22 33) Linux v4.9.21 34) Linux v4.9.20 35) Linux v4.9.19 36) Linux v4.9.18 37) Linux v4.9.17 38) Linux v4.9.16 39) Linux v4.9.15 40) Linux v4.9.14 41) Linux v4.9.13 42) Linux v4.9.12 43) Linux v4.9.11 44) Linux v4.9.10 45) Linux v4.9.9 46) Linux v4.9.8 47) Linux v4.9.7 48) Linux v4.9.6 49) Linux v4.9.5 50) Linux v4.9.4 51) Linux v4.9.3 52) Linux v4.9.2 53) Linux v4.9.1 54) Linux v4.8 55) Linux v4.8.17 56) Linux v4.8.16 57) Linux v4.8.15 58) Linux v4.8.14 59) Linux v4.8.13 60) Linux v4.8.12 61) Linux v4.8.11 62) Linux v4.8.10 63) Linux v4.8.9 64) Linux v4.8.8 65) Linux v4.8.7 66) Linux v4.8.6 67) Linux v4.8.5 68) Linux v4.8.4 69) Linux v4.8.3 70) Linux v4.8.2 71) Linux v4.8.1 72) Linux v4.7 73) Linux v4.7.10 74) Linux v4.7.9 75) Linux v4.7.8 76) Linux v4.7.7 77) Linux v4.7.6 78) Linux v4.7.5 79) Linux v4.7.4 80) Linux v4.7.3 81) Linux v4.7.2 82) Linux v4.7.1 83) Linux v4.6.7 84) Linux v4.6.6 85) Linux v4.6.5 86) Linux v4.6.4 87) Linux v4.6.3-yakkety 88) Linux v4.6.2-yakkety 89) Linux v4.6.1-yakkety 90) Linux v4.6-yakkety 91) Linux v4.5.7-yakkety 92) Linux v4.5.6-yakkety 93) Linux v4.5.5-yakkety 94) Linux v4.5.4-yakkety 95) Linux v4.5.3-wily 96) Linux v4.5.2-wily 97) Linux v4.5.1-wily 98) Linux v4.5-wily 99) Linux v4.4.70 100) Linux v4.4.69 101) Linux v4.4.68 102) Linux v4.4.67 103) Linux v4.4.66 104) Linux v4.4.65 105) Linux v4.4.64 106) Linux v4.4.63 107) Linux v4.4.62 108) Linux v4.4.61 109) Linux v4.4.60 110) Linux v4.4.59 111) Linux v4.4.58 112) Linux v4.4.57 113) Linux v4.4.56 114) Linux v4.4.55 115) Linux v4.4.54 116) Linux v4.4.53 117) Linux v4.4.52 118) Linux v4.4.51 119) Linux v4.4.50 120) Linux v4.4.49 121) Linux v4.4.48 122) Linux v4.4.47 123) Linux v4.4.46 124) Linux v4.4.45 125) Linux v4.4.44 126) Linux v4.4.43 127) Linux v4.4.42 128) Linux v4.4.41 129) Linux v4.4.40 130) Linux v4.4.39 131) Linux v4.4.38 132) Linux v4.4.37 133) Linux v4.4.36 134) Linux v4.4.35 135) Linux v4.4.34 136) Linux v4.4.33 137) Linux v4.4.32 138) Linux v4.4.31 139) Linux v4.4.30 140) Linux v4.4.29 141) Linux v4.4.28 142) Linux v4.4.27 143) Linux v4.4.26 144) Linux v4.4.25 145) Linux v4.4.24 146) Linux v4.4.23 147) Linux v4.4.22 148) Linux v4.4.21 149) Linux v4.4.20 150) Linux v4.4.19 151) Linux v4.4.17 152) Linux v4.4.16 153) Linux v4.4.15 154) Linux v4.4.14-xenial 155) Linux v4.4.13-xenial 156) Linux v4.4.12-xenial 157) Linux v4.4.11-xenial 158) Linux v4.4.10-xenial 159) Linux v4.4.9-xenial 160) Linux v4.4.8-wily 161) Linux v4.4.7-wily 162) Linux v4.4.6-wily 163) Linux v4.4.5-wily 164) Linux v4.4.4-wily 165) Linux v4.4.3-wily 166) Linux v4.4.2-wily 167) Linux v4.4.1-wily 168) Linux v4.4-wily 169) Linux v4.3.6-wily 170) Linux v4.3.5-wily 171) Linux v4.3.4-wily 172) Linux v4.3.3-wily 173) Linux v4.3.2-wily 174) Linux v4.3.1-wily 175) Linux v4.3-wily 176) Linux v4.3-unstable 177) Linux v4.2.8-wily 178) Linux v4.2.8-ckt13 179) Linux v4.2.8-ckt12-wily 180) Linux v4.2.8-ckt10-yakkety 181) Linux v4.2.8-ckt9-wily 182) Linux v4.2.8-ckt8-wily 183) Linux v4.2.8-ckt7-wily 184) Linux v4.2.8-ckt6-wily 185) Linux v4.2.8-ckt5-wily 186) Linux v4.2.8-ckt4-wily 187) Linux v4.2.8-ckt3-wily 188) Linux v4.2.8-ckt2-wily 189) Linux v4.2.8-ckt1-wily 190) Linux v4.2.7-wily 191) Linux v4.2.6-wily 192) Linux v4.2.5-wily 193) Linux v4.2.4-wily 194) Linux v4.2.4-unstable 195) Linux v4.2.3-unstable 196) Linux v4.2.2-unstable 197) Linux v4.2.1-unstable 198) Linux v4.2-wily 199) Linux v4.2-unstable 200) Linux v4.1.40 201) Linux v4.1.39 202) Linux v4.1.38 203) Linux v4.1.37 204) Linux v4.1.36 205) Linux v4.1.35 206) Linux v4.1.34 207) Linux v4.1.33 208) Linux v4.1.32 209) Linux v4.1.31 210) Linux v4.1.30 211) Linux v4.1.29 212) Linux v4.1.28 213) Linux v4.1.27-wily 214) Linux v4.1.26-wily 215) Linux v4.1.25-wily 216) Linux v4.1.24-wily 217) Linux v4.1.23-wily 218) Linux v4.1.22-wily 219) Linux v4.1.21-wily 220) Linux v4.1.20-wily 221) Linux v4.1.19-wily 222) Linux v4.1.18-wily 223) Linux v4.1.17-wily 224) Linux v4.1.16-wily 225) Linux v4.1.15-wily 226) Linux v4.1.14-wily 227) Linux v4.1.13-wily 228) Linux v4.1.12-wily 229) Linux v4.1.11-wily 230) Linux v4.1.11-unstable 231) Linux v4.1.10-unstable 232) Linux v4.1.9-unstable 233) Linux v4.1.8-unstable 234) Linux v4.1.7-unstable 235) Linux v4.1.6-unstable 236) Linux v4.1.5-unstable 237) Linux v4.1.4-unstable 238) Linux v4.1.3-unstable 239) Linux v4.1.2-unstable 240) Linux v4.1.1-unstable 241) Linux v4.1-wily 242) Linux v4.1-unstable 243) Linux v4.0.9-wily 244) Linux v4.0.8-wily 245) Linux v4.0.7-wily 246) Linux v4.0.6-wily 247) Linux v4.0.5-wily 248) Linux v4.0.4-wily 249) Linux v4.0.3-wily 250) Linux v4.0.2-wily 251) Linux v4.0.1-wily 252) Linux v4.0-vivid Select your desired kernel: 158 Do you want the lowlatency kernel? (y/[n]): [+] Processing selection \_ Determining CPU type: amd64 \_ Locating source of v4.4.10-xenial generic kernel packages. \_ Done [+] Checking AntiVirus flag and disabling if necessary [+] Installing kernel . . . [sudo] password for magi: Selecting previously unselected package linux-headers-4.4.10-040410. (Reading database ... 230647 files and directories currently installed.) Preparing to unpack linux-headers-4.4.10-040410_4.4.10-040410.201605110631_all.deb ... Unpacking linux-headers-4.4.10-040410 (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Selecting previously unselected package linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic. Preparing to unpack linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic_4.4.10-040410.201605110631_amd64.deb ... Unpacking linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Selecting previously unselected package linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic. Preparing to unpack linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic_4.4.10-040410.201605110631_amd64.deb ... Done. Unpacking linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Setting up linux-headers-4.4.10-040410 (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Setting up linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Examining /etc/kernel/header_postinst.d. run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/header_postinst.d/dkms 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic Setting up linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Running depmod. update-initramfs: deferring update (hook will be called later) Examining /etc/kernel/postinst.d. run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/apt-auto-removal 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/dkms 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/initramfs-tools 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic update-initramfs: Generating /boot/initrd.img-4.4.10-040410-generic Warning: No support for locale: en_IN run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/pm-utils 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/unattended-upgrades 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/zz-update-grub 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic Generating grub configuration file ... Warning: Setting GRUB_TIMEOUT to a non-zero value when GRUB_HIDDEN_TIMEOUT is set is no longer supported. Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.10-040410-generic Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.0-21-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.0-21-generic Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.elf Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.bin done \_ Done

Post installation do the reboot to use the newly installed kernel.

$ sudo reboot now

yes, we are using newly installed kernel 4.4.10-040410-generic

$ uname -a Linux magi-VirtualBox 4.4.10-040410-generic #201605110631 SMP Wed May 11 10:33:23 UTC 2016 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

Install Latest Kernel

Its same as above but we don’t want to choose the descried one, its automatically install most recent latest kernel.

$ ./update_ubuntu_kernel.sh --latest [+] Checking Distro \_ Distro identified as LinuxMint. [+] Checking Dependencies curl Found dkms Found git Found sudo Found wget Found whiptail Found lynx Found [+] Changing to temporary directory to work in . . . \_ Temporary directory access granted: /tmp/tmp.pLPYmCze6S [+] Removing any conflicting remnants . . . \_ Done [+] Retrieving available kernel choices . . . \_ Precompiled kernels available from kernel.ubuntu.com: . . . . Warning: Setting GRUB_TIMEOUT to a non-zero value when GRUB_HIDDEN_TIMEOUT is set is no longer supported. Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.11.3-041103-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.11.3-041103-generic Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.10-040410-generic Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.0-21-generic Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.0-21-generic Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.elf Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.bin done \_ Done

yes, we are using newly installed kernel 4.11.3-041103-generic .

$ uname -a Linux magi-VirtualBox 4.11.3-041103-generic #201705251233 SMP Thu May 25 16:34:52 UTC 2017 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

Remove/Purge Old Kernel

Just run remove_old_kernels.sh shell file to remove/purge all inactive kernels.

$ ./remove_old_kernels.sh ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ W A R N I N G +++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ A reboot is recommended before running this script to ensure the current kernel tagged as the boot kernel is indeed registered and old kernels properly marked for removal. If you have just installed or modified your existing kernel and do not reboot before running this script it may render you system INOPERABLE and that would indeed suck. You have been warned. ~the Mgmt [?]Continue to automagically remove ALL old kernels? (y/N)y \_ Removing ALL old kernels . . . [sudo] password for magi: Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be REMOVED: linux-headers-4.4.0-21* linux-headers-4.4.0-21-generic* linux-headers-4.4.10-040410* linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic* linux-headers-4.4.9-040409* linux-headers-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency* linux-image-4.4.0-21-generic* linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic* linux-image-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency* linux-image-extra-4.4.0-21-generic* linux-kernel-generic* 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 11 to remove and 547 not upgraded. After this operation, 864 MB disk space will be freed. (Reading database ... 296860 files and directories currently installed.) Removing linux-kernel-generic (4.4.0-21) ... Removing linux-headers-4.4.0-21-generic (4.4.0-21.37) ... Removing linux-headers-4.4.0-21 (4.4.0-21.37) ... Removing linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Removing linux-headers-4.4.10-040410 (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ... Removing linux-headers-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency (4.4.9-040409.201605041832) ... Removing linux-headers-4.4.9-040409 (4.4.9-040409.201605041832) ... Removing linux-image-extra-4.4.0-21-generic (4.4.0-21.37) ... . . . done Purging configuration files for linux-image-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency (4.4.9-040409.201605041832) ... Examining /etc/kernel/postrm.d . run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postrm.d/initramfs-tools 4.4.9-040409-lowlatency /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postrm.d/zz-update-grub 4.4.9-040409-lowlatency /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency