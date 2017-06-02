Linux Kernel Utilities (LKU) – A Set Of Shell Scripts To Compile, Install & Update Latest Kernel In Ubuntu/LinuxMint

Installing & Upgrading latest Linux kernel in the manual way is not a small task for everyone, including experience guys. It requires depth knowledge on Linux core. We have already covered in the past about UKUU (Ubuntu Kernel Upgrade Utility) which automatically detect the latest mainline kernel from kernel.ubuntu.com and popup the nice GUI for installation.

Linux Kernel Utilities (LKU) offers set of shell scripts (Three Shell Scripts) which help users to compile & install latest Linux kernel from kernel.org, also install precompiled latest Ubuntu kernel from kernel.ubuntu.com. Even it has an option to choose required kernel (manual kernel selection) based on our requirement.

This script will also check the downloaded archive against the PGP signature file and possible to choose generic and lowlatency kernels.

It remove/purge all inactive kernels and won’t leave backup kernel for safety purpose. It is highly recommended that a reboot be performed before executing this script.

  • compile_linux_kernel.sh : Users can able to compile & install required or latest kernel from kernel.org
  • update_ubuntu_kernel.sh : Users can able to install & update required or latest precompiled ubuntu kernel from kernel.ubuntu.com
  • remove_old_kernels.sh : This will remove/purge all inactive kernels and will keep only the currently loaded version

Kernel.org has regular release cycle (every three months once) which comes with new features, Improved Hardware & System Performance. Most of the distributions doesn’t offer/include the latest kernel except rolling release distributions such as Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, etc., since it has a standard release cycle.

How to Install Linux Kernel Utilities (LKU)

As we told in the beginning of the article, its set of shell script so just clone the developer github repository and run the appropriate shell file to perform the activity.

$ git clone https://github.com/mtompkins/linux-kernel-utilities.git && cd linux-kernel-utilities

Install Specific kernel

For testing purpose we are going to install Linux v4.4.10-xenial kernel. Before proceeding the new kernel installation we need to check current installed kernel version with help of uanme -a command so that we can check whether the new kernel get installed or not?

$ uname -a
Linux magi-VirtualBox 4.4.0-21-generic #37-Ubuntu SMP Mon Apr 18 18:33:37 UTC 2016 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

As per the above output, our system has 4.4.0-21-generic kernel.

Just run update_ubuntu_kernel.sh shell file. In the very first time script will check whether all dependencies are met or not? and will install missing dependencies automatically. It detect which distribution it is and retrieve Precompiled kernels available from kernel.ubuntu.com. Now, choose your desired kernel from the list and input the value, and hit Enter then sit-back because it’s going to download the kernel images (linux-headers-4.4.10, linux-headers-4.4.10-xxx-generic & linux-image-4.4.10-xxx-generic).

Once the kernel images get downloaded, it will popup the sudo password to start the new kernel installation.

$ ./update_ubuntu_kernel.sh 

[+] Checking Distro
 \_ Distro identified as LinuxMint.

[+] Checking Dependencies
	curl                    Found
	dkms                    Found
	git                     Found
	sudo                    Found
	wget                    Found
	whiptail                Found
	lynx                    Not Found

                                                                          
-- Installing Dependencies --
                                                                          

[!] The first time this script is run missing dependencies will be installed.
    For compiling a kernel this may take a bit of time. Feedback will be provided.

[+] Dependencies
 \_Elevating permissions as necessary . . .
[%] Elevated

[+] Testing for previous held packages and trying to correct any found.
 \_Passed

[+] Updating package cache . . .
 \_Complete

[+] Installing dependencies . . .
 \_Complete

	curl                    Found
	dkms                    Found
	git                     Found
	sudo                    Found
	wget                    Found
	whiptail                Found
	lynx                    Found

[+] Changing to temporary directory to work in . . .
 \_ Temporary directory access granted:	/tmp/tmp.97eHDsmg2K

[+] Removing any conflicting remnants . . .
 \_ Done

[+] Retrieving available kernel choices . . .
 \_ Precompiled kernels available from kernel.ubuntu.com:

 1)  Linux v4.11                2)  Linux v4.11.3              3)  Linux v4.11.2              4)  Linux v4.11.1             
 5)  Linux v4.10                6)  Linux v4.10.17             7)  Linux v4.10.16             8)  Linux v4.10.15            
 9)  Linux v4.10.14             10) Linux v4.10.13             11) Linux v4.10.12             12) Linux v4.10.11            
 13) Linux v4.10.10             14) Linux v4.10.9              15) Linux v4.10.8              16) Linux v4.10.7             
 17) Linux v4.10.6              18) Linux v4.10.5              19) Linux v4.10.4              20) Linux v4.10.3             
 21) Linux v4.10.2              22) Linux v4.10.1              23) Linux v4.9                 24) Linux v4.9.30             
 25) Linux v4.9.29              26) Linux v4.9.28              27) Linux v4.9.27              28) Linux v4.9.26             
 29) Linux v4.9.25              30) Linux v4.9.24              31) Linux v4.9.23              32) Linux v4.9.22             
 33) Linux v4.9.21              34) Linux v4.9.20              35) Linux v4.9.19              36) Linux v4.9.18             
 37) Linux v4.9.17              38) Linux v4.9.16              39) Linux v4.9.15              40) Linux v4.9.14             
 41) Linux v4.9.13              42) Linux v4.9.12              43) Linux v4.9.11              44) Linux v4.9.10             
 45) Linux v4.9.9               46) Linux v4.9.8               47) Linux v4.9.7               48) Linux v4.9.6              
 49) Linux v4.9.5               50) Linux v4.9.4               51) Linux v4.9.3               52) Linux v4.9.2              
 53) Linux v4.9.1               54) Linux v4.8                 55) Linux v4.8.17              56) Linux v4.8.16             
 57) Linux v4.8.15              58) Linux v4.8.14              59) Linux v4.8.13              60) Linux v4.8.12             
 61) Linux v4.8.11              62) Linux v4.8.10              63) Linux v4.8.9               64) Linux v4.8.8              
 65) Linux v4.8.7               66) Linux v4.8.6               67) Linux v4.8.5               68) Linux v4.8.4              
 69) Linux v4.8.3               70) Linux v4.8.2               71) Linux v4.8.1               72) Linux v4.7                
 73) Linux v4.7.10              74) Linux v4.7.9               75) Linux v4.7.8               76) Linux v4.7.7              
 77) Linux v4.7.6               78) Linux v4.7.5               79) Linux v4.7.4               80) Linux v4.7.3              
 81) Linux v4.7.2               82) Linux v4.7.1               83) Linux v4.6.7               84) Linux v4.6.6              
 85) Linux v4.6.5               86) Linux v4.6.4               87) Linux v4.6.3-yakkety       88) Linux v4.6.2-yakkety      
 89) Linux v4.6.1-yakkety       90) Linux v4.6-yakkety         91) Linux v4.5.7-yakkety       92) Linux v4.5.6-yakkety      
 93) Linux v4.5.5-yakkety       94) Linux v4.5.4-yakkety       95) Linux v4.5.3-wily          96) Linux v4.5.2-wily         
 97) Linux v4.5.1-wily          98) Linux v4.5-wily            99) Linux v4.4.70              100) Linux v4.4.69             
 101) Linux v4.4.68              102) Linux v4.4.67              103) Linux v4.4.66              104) Linux v4.4.65             
 105) Linux v4.4.64              106) Linux v4.4.63              107) Linux v4.4.62              108) Linux v4.4.61             
 109) Linux v4.4.60              110) Linux v4.4.59              111) Linux v4.4.58              112) Linux v4.4.57             
 113) Linux v4.4.56              114) Linux v4.4.55              115) Linux v4.4.54              116) Linux v4.4.53             
 117) Linux v4.4.52              118) Linux v4.4.51              119) Linux v4.4.50              120) Linux v4.4.49             
 121) Linux v4.4.48              122) Linux v4.4.47              123) Linux v4.4.46              124) Linux v4.4.45             
 125) Linux v4.4.44              126) Linux v4.4.43              127) Linux v4.4.42              128) Linux v4.4.41             
 129) Linux v4.4.40              130) Linux v4.4.39              131) Linux v4.4.38              132) Linux v4.4.37             
 133) Linux v4.4.36              134) Linux v4.4.35              135) Linux v4.4.34              136) Linux v4.4.33             
 137) Linux v4.4.32              138) Linux v4.4.31              139) Linux v4.4.30              140) Linux v4.4.29             
 141) Linux v4.4.28              142) Linux v4.4.27              143) Linux v4.4.26              144) Linux v4.4.25             
 145) Linux v4.4.24              146) Linux v4.4.23              147) Linux v4.4.22              148) Linux v4.4.21             
 149) Linux v4.4.20              150) Linux v4.4.19              151) Linux v4.4.17              152) Linux v4.4.16             
 153) Linux v4.4.15              154) Linux v4.4.14-xenial       155) Linux v4.4.13-xenial       156) Linux v4.4.12-xenial      
 157) Linux v4.4.11-xenial       158) Linux v4.4.10-xenial       159) Linux v4.4.9-xenial        160) Linux v4.4.8-wily         
 161) Linux v4.4.7-wily          162) Linux v4.4.6-wily          163) Linux v4.4.5-wily          164) Linux v4.4.4-wily         
 165) Linux v4.4.3-wily          166) Linux v4.4.2-wily          167) Linux v4.4.1-wily          168) Linux v4.4-wily           
 169) Linux v4.3.6-wily          170) Linux v4.3.5-wily          171) Linux v4.3.4-wily          172) Linux v4.3.3-wily         
 173) Linux v4.3.2-wily          174) Linux v4.3.1-wily          175) Linux v4.3-wily            176) Linux v4.3-unstable       
 177) Linux v4.2.8-wily          178) Linux v4.2.8-ckt13         179) Linux v4.2.8-ckt12-wily    180) Linux v4.2.8-ckt10-yakkety
 181) Linux v4.2.8-ckt9-wily     182) Linux v4.2.8-ckt8-wily     183) Linux v4.2.8-ckt7-wily     184) Linux v4.2.8-ckt6-wily    
 185) Linux v4.2.8-ckt5-wily     186) Linux v4.2.8-ckt4-wily     187) Linux v4.2.8-ckt3-wily     188) Linux v4.2.8-ckt2-wily    
 189) Linux v4.2.8-ckt1-wily     190) Linux v4.2.7-wily          191) Linux v4.2.6-wily          192) Linux v4.2.5-wily         
 193) Linux v4.2.4-wily          194) Linux v4.2.4-unstable      195) Linux v4.2.3-unstable      196) Linux v4.2.2-unstable     
 197) Linux v4.2.1-unstable      198) Linux v4.2-wily            199) Linux v4.2-unstable        200) Linux v4.1.40             
 201) Linux v4.1.39              202) Linux v4.1.38              203) Linux v4.1.37              204) Linux v4.1.36             
 205) Linux v4.1.35              206) Linux v4.1.34              207) Linux v4.1.33              208) Linux v4.1.32             
 209) Linux v4.1.31              210) Linux v4.1.30              211) Linux v4.1.29              212) Linux v4.1.28             
 213) Linux v4.1.27-wily         214) Linux v4.1.26-wily         215) Linux v4.1.25-wily         216) Linux v4.1.24-wily        
 217) Linux v4.1.23-wily         218) Linux v4.1.22-wily         219) Linux v4.1.21-wily         220) Linux v4.1.20-wily        
 221) Linux v4.1.19-wily         222) Linux v4.1.18-wily         223) Linux v4.1.17-wily         224) Linux v4.1.16-wily        
 225) Linux v4.1.15-wily         226) Linux v4.1.14-wily         227) Linux v4.1.13-wily         228) Linux v4.1.12-wily        
 229) Linux v4.1.11-wily         230) Linux v4.1.11-unstable     231) Linux v4.1.10-unstable     232) Linux v4.1.9-unstable     
 233) Linux v4.1.8-unstable      234) Linux v4.1.7-unstable      235) Linux v4.1.6-unstable      236) Linux v4.1.5-unstable     
 237) Linux v4.1.4-unstable      238) Linux v4.1.3-unstable      239) Linux v4.1.2-unstable      240) Linux v4.1.1-unstable     
 241) Linux v4.1-wily            242) Linux v4.1-unstable        243) Linux v4.0.9-wily          244) Linux v4.0.8-wily         
 245) Linux v4.0.7-wily          246) Linux v4.0.6-wily          247) Linux v4.0.5-wily          248) Linux v4.0.4-wily         
 249) Linux v4.0.3-wily          250) Linux v4.0.2-wily          251) Linux v4.0.1-wily          252) Linux v4.0-vivid          


Select your desired kernel: 158

Do you want the lowlatency kernel? (y/[n]):

[+] Processing selection
 \_ Determining CPU type: amd64
 \_ Locating source of v4.4.10-xenial generic kernel packages.
 \_ Done

[+] Checking AntiVirus flag and disabling if necessary
[+] Installing kernel . . .
[sudo] password for magi: 
Selecting previously unselected package linux-headers-4.4.10-040410.
(Reading database ... 230647 files and directories currently installed.)
Preparing to unpack linux-headers-4.4.10-040410_4.4.10-040410.201605110631_all.deb ...
Unpacking linux-headers-4.4.10-040410 (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Selecting previously unselected package linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic.
Preparing to unpack linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic_4.4.10-040410.201605110631_amd64.deb ...
Unpacking linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Selecting previously unselected package linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic.
Preparing to unpack linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic_4.4.10-040410.201605110631_amd64.deb ...
Done.
Unpacking linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Setting up linux-headers-4.4.10-040410 (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Setting up linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Examining /etc/kernel/header_postinst.d.
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/header_postinst.d/dkms 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
Setting up linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Running depmod.
update-initramfs: deferring update (hook will be called later)
Examining /etc/kernel/postinst.d.
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/apt-auto-removal 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/dkms 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/initramfs-tools 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
update-initramfs: Generating /boot/initrd.img-4.4.10-040410-generic
Warning: No support for locale: en_IN
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/pm-utils 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/unattended-upgrades 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postinst.d/zz-update-grub 4.4.10-040410-generic /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
Generating grub configuration file ...
Warning: Setting GRUB_TIMEOUT to a non-zero value when GRUB_HIDDEN_TIMEOUT is set is no longer supported.
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.10-040410-generic
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.0-21-generic
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.0-21-generic
Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.elf
Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.bin
done
 \_ Done

Post installation do the reboot to use the newly installed kernel.

$ sudo reboot now

yes, we are using newly installed kernel 4.4.10-040410-generic

$ uname -a
Linux magi-VirtualBox 4.4.10-040410-generic #201605110631 SMP Wed May 11 10:33:23 UTC 2016 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

Install Latest Kernel

Its same as above but we don’t want to choose the descried one, its automatically install most recent latest kernel.

$ ./update_ubuntu_kernel.sh --latest

[+] Checking Distro
 \_ Distro identified as LinuxMint.

[+] Checking Dependencies
	curl                    Found
	dkms                    Found
	git                     Found
	sudo                    Found
	wget                    Found
	whiptail                Found
	lynx                    Found

[+] Changing to temporary directory to work in . . .
 \_ Temporary directory access granted:	/tmp/tmp.pLPYmCze6S

[+] Removing any conflicting remnants . . .
 \_ Done

[+] Retrieving available kernel choices . . .
 \_ Precompiled kernels available from kernel.ubuntu.com:
.
.
.
.
Warning: Setting GRUB_TIMEOUT to a non-zero value when GRUB_HIDDEN_TIMEOUT is set is no longer supported.
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.11.3-041103-generic
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.11.3-041103-generic
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.10-040410-generic
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.10-040410-generic
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.0-21-generic
Found initrd image: /boot/initrd.img-4.4.0-21-generic
Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.elf
Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+.bin
done
 \_ Done

Post installation do the reboot to use the newly installed kernel.

$ sudo reboot now

yes, we are using newly installed kernel 4.11.3-041103-generic.

$ uname -a
Linux magi-VirtualBox 4.11.3-041103-generic #201705251233 SMP Thu May 25 16:34:52 UTC 2017 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

Remove/Purge Old Kernel

Just run remove_old_kernels.sh shell file to remove/purge all inactive kernels.

$ ./remove_old_kernels.sh 



		++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
		+++       W A R N I N G      +++ 
		++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++


A reboot is recommended before running this script to ensure the current kernel tagged
as the boot kernel is indeed registered and old kernels properly marked for removal.
If you have just installed or modified your existing kernel and do not reboot before
running this script it may render you system INOPERABLE and that would indeed suck.


You have been warned.
~the Mgmt

[?]Continue to automagically remove ALL old kernels? (y/N)y
\_ Removing ALL old kernels . . .
[sudo] password for magi: 
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree       
Reading state information... Done
The following packages will be REMOVED:
  linux-headers-4.4.0-21* linux-headers-4.4.0-21-generic* linux-headers-4.4.10-040410*
  linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic* linux-headers-4.4.9-040409* linux-headers-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency*
  linux-image-4.4.0-21-generic* linux-image-4.4.10-040410-generic* linux-image-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency*
  linux-image-extra-4.4.0-21-generic* linux-kernel-generic*
0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 11 to remove and 547 not upgraded.
After this operation, 864 MB disk space will be freed.
(Reading database ... 296860 files and directories currently installed.)
Removing linux-kernel-generic (4.4.0-21) ...
Removing linux-headers-4.4.0-21-generic (4.4.0-21.37) ...
Removing linux-headers-4.4.0-21 (4.4.0-21.37) ...
Removing linux-headers-4.4.10-040410-generic (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Removing linux-headers-4.4.10-040410 (4.4.10-040410.201605110631) ...
Removing linux-headers-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency (4.4.9-040409.201605041832) ...
Removing linux-headers-4.4.9-040409 (4.4.9-040409.201605041832) ...
Removing linux-image-extra-4.4.0-21-generic (4.4.0-21.37) ...
.
.
.
done
Purging configuration files for linux-image-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency (4.4.9-040409.201605041832) ...
Examining /etc/kernel/postrm.d .
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postrm.d/initramfs-tools 4.4.9-040409-lowlatency /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency
run-parts: executing /etc/kernel/postrm.d/zz-update-grub 4.4.9-040409-lowlatency /boot/vmlinuz-4.4.9-040409-lowlatency

