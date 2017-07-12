KeePass – A Best GUI Password Management Tool To Store/Secure Passwords In Linux

KeePass is a free open source password manager which helps you to manage your passwords securely.

We can put all our passwords in one database which is locked with one master password or a key file.

So we have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database.

The databases are encrypted using (AES and Twofish) algorithm.

Why we need KeePass?

We all are in busy world and doing major of activity based on computer and related software, etc.., and we need to remember many passwords such as email account password, Website FTP password, social media passwords (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc…), bank account passwords, credit card & debit card, etc..and the list is endless.

You should use different passwords for each accounts which will avoid unnecessary damage, if some one hacked any of your password otherwise you might have face some serious problem which is unimaginable.

Keepass Features

Strong Security

Multiple User Keys

Portable and No Installation Required, Accessibility

Export To TXT, HTML, XML and CSV Files

Import From Many File Formats

Easy Database Transfer

Support of Password Groups

Time Fields and Entry Attachments

Auto-Type, Global Auto-Type Hot Key and Drag&Drop

Intuitive and Secure Clipboard Handling

Searching and Sorting

Multi-Language Support

Strong Random Password Generator

Plugin Architecture

How to Install KeePass in Linux

Keepass is a cross platform password manager and its available in major Linux distribution official repository so, we can install KeePass in Linux using distribution package manager.

For Debian based systems, use apt-get or apt package manager to install keepass.

$ sudo apt-get install keepass2

Also you can install latest release of keepass through PPA.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:jtaylor/keepass $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install keepass2

For RHEL/CentOS based systems, enable EPEL Repository & NUX Dextop Repository for xdotool package which is not available in EPEL. Finally use yum package manager to install keepass.

$ sudo yum install keepass

For Fedora system, use dnf package manager to install keepass.

$ sudo dnf install keepass

For openSUSE system there is no official package and we need to add Mono community repository. Use zypper package manager to install keepass.

For openSUSE 42.1

$ sudo zypper addrepo http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Mono:/Community/openSUSE_Leap_42.1/Mono:Community.repo $ sudo zypper refresh $ sudo zypper install keepass

For openSUSE 42.2

$ sudo zypper addrepo http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Mono:/Community/openSUSE_Leap_42.2/Mono:Community.repo $ sudo zypper refresh $ sudo zypper install keepass

For Arch Linux based systems, use pacman package manager to install keepass.

$ sudo pacman -S keepass

Install KeePass from source

Alternatively we can install keepass from source easily but we have to install some dependency packages (mono ≥ 2.0 & xdotool). I have tested with fedora 23.

[Install Mano & xdotool] $ sudo yum install -y mono-core mono-devel xdotool [Download KeePass zip file] $ wget https://sourceforge.net/projects/keepass/files/KeePass%202.x/2.36/KeePass-2.36.zip $ sudo mkdir /opt/KeePass $ sudo unzip /path/to/KeePass-2.36.zip -d /opt/KeePass $ sudo mono KeePass.exe

How to Use KeePass

Launch the KeePass from main menu. It will ask you to save the .kdbx database (By default it shows MyDatabase as a database name and you can change the name if you want).



Setup master password to kdbx database then click ok button.



Here you can configure various database settings.



This is the default interface which has two sample entries.



Click Add Entry icon in the main menu and provide necessary details, see the below screenshot for better understanding. Finally hit ok to save an new entry.



See the below screenshot which is showing my new entry, also i removed sample one.



Double click on password to copy the data to clipboard. Clipboard data will be cleared in 12 seconds.

