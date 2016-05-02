How to Install/Enable ELRepo on RHEL, CentOS & Scientific Linux

by · Published : May 2, 2016 || Last Updated: October 6, 2016

ELRepo is a CentOS Community Approved third-party RPM repository mainly focuses on hardware related packages to enhance your experience with Enterprise Linux.

This includes file system drivers, graphics drivers, network drivers, sound drivers, webcam, video drivers & latest kernel. Follow the below steps to install/enable ELRepo to RPM systems and install the packages. You can view all the available packages from ELRepo Project.

Also you can read the below additional third party repo for RPM based systems.

1) Install/Enable ELRepo GPG KEY

Import the official GPG key of ELRepo Project.

# rpm --import https://www.elrepo.org/RPM-GPG-KEY-elrepo.org

2) Install/Enable ELRepo on RHEL, CentOS & SL

Run the below scripts on your terminal to Install/Enable EPEL IUS Community Repository to RHEL, CentOS & SL 5, 6 & 7 Systems.

[Install/Enable ELRepo for RHEL 7/CentOS 7/SL 7]
# rpm -Uvh http://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-7.0-2.el7.elrepo.noarch.rpm

[Install/Enable ELRepo for RHEL 6/CentOS 6/SL 6]
# rpm -Uvh http://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-6-6.el6.elrepo.noarch.rpm

[Install/Enable ELRepo for RHEL 5/CentOS 5/SL 5]
# rpm -Uvh http://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-5-5.el5.elrepo.noarch.rpm

3) How to check whether ELRepo is Enabled or not

Run the below command to verify and confirm the ELRepo is installed in your system.

# yum repolist
elrepo     ELRepo.org Community Enterprise Linux Reposit   153

4) How to Check whether the package is available from ELRepo

Use the below command to search whether the package is available from ELRepo.

# yum --enablerepo=elrepo* list kernel-ml
kernel-ml.x86_64       4.5.1-1.el7.elrepo                             elrepo-kernel

5) How to install package from ELRepo

Use the IUS Community command format like below to install package from ELRepo. For example, i’m going to install hiawatha web server using ELRepo.

# yum --enablerepo=elrepo* install kernel-ml

6) How to Check whether the package is installed from ELRepo

Use the below command to check whether the package is installed from ELRepo.

# yum info kernel-ml
Installed Packages
Name        : kernel-ml
Arch        : x86_64
Version     : 4.5.1
Release     : 1.el7.elrepo
Size        : 172 M
Repo        : installed
From repo   : elrepo-kernel
Summary     : The Linux kernel. (The core of any Linux-based operating system.)
URL         : https://www.kernel.org/
License     : GPLv2
Description : This package provides the Linux kernel (vmlinuz), the core of any
            : Linux-based operating system. The kernel handles the basic
            : functions of the OS: memory allocation, process allocation, device
            : I/O, etc.

7) How to list out the packages available from ELRepo

Use the below command to list out, list of packages available from ELRepo.

# yum --disablerepo="*" --enablerepo="elrepo" list available | more
Available Packages
VirtualGL.x86_64                       2.3.3-4.el7.elrepo                 elrepo
VirtualGL-devel.x86_64                 2.3.3-4.el7.elrepo                 elrepo
VirtualGL-libs.i686                    2.3.3-4.el7.elrepo                 elrepo
ath10k-firmware.noarch                 2.0-1.el7.elrepo                   elrepo
bumblebee.x86_64                       3.2.1-10.el7.elrepo                elrepo
bumblebee-selinux.x86_64               1.0-1.el7.elrepo                   elrepo
drbd84-utils.x86_64                    8.9.5-1.el7.elrepo                 elrepo
drbd84-utils-sysvinit.x86_64           8.9.5-1.el7.elrepo                 elrepo
getinfo.noarch                         1.2-2.el7.elrepo                   elrepo
kmod-3c59x.x86_64                      0.0-2.el7.elrepo                   elrepo
kmod-aacraid.x86_64                    1.2.1-6.el7.elrepo                 elrepo
kmod-aic7xxx.x86_64                    7.0-1.el7.elrepo                   elrepo
kmod-ar5523.x86_64                     0.0-4.el7.elrepo                   elrepo
kmod-ath10k.x86_64                     0.0-3.el7.elrepo                   elrepo
kmod-ath5k.x86_64                      0.0-8.el7.elrepo                   elrepo

Now, Everybody can install latest version Hardware related package without any trouble…)

