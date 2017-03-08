How To Install Development Tools In Linux

March 8, 2017

By default Linux system had install required Development Tools & its Libraries and doesn’t install all the developer tools such as GNU GCC C/C++ compilers, autoconf, automake, make, etc.,. which are available in the group.

Development Tools & Libraries are required when you installing packages from source, also it’s required for developers to build packages in Linux system. I have seen most of the distribution had install few Development Tools & its Libraries which is not enough to install/build packages from source.

In this tutorial, we are going to show you, how to install development tools group in popular Linux distributions such as RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, openSUSE, Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, Arch Linux, Manjaro, Mageia, etc.

All the core development packages are bundled with a single group package which can be installed by running appropriate command.

Install Development Tools in RHEL/CentOS

Run the following command to install Development Tools in RHEL/CentOS systems and its clone.

$ sudo yum update
$ sudo yum groupinstall "Development Tools"

Following Development Tools packages are included in RHEL/CentOS systems.

Group: Development tools
 Description: A basic development environment.
 Mandatory Packages:
   autoconf
   automake
   binutils
   bison
   flex
   gcc
   gcc-c++
   gettext
   libtool
   make
   patch
   pkgconfig
   redhat-rpm-config
   rpm-build
 Default Packages:
   byacc
   cscope
   ctags
   cvs
   diffstat
   doxygen
   elfutils
   gcc-gfortran
   git
   indent
   intltool
   patchutils
   rcs
   subversion
   swig
   systemtap
 Optional Packages:
   ElectricFence
   PyYAML
   ant
   babel
   bzr
   ccache
   chrpath
   clips
   clips-devel
   clips-doc
   clips-emacs
   clips-xclips
   clipsmm-devel
   clipsmm-doc
   cmake
   cmucl
   colordiff
   .
   .
   .

Install Development Tools in Fedora

Run the following command to install Development Tools in Fedora system.

  • Development Tools : These tools include general development tools such as git and CVS.
  • C Development Tools and Libraries : These tools include core development tools such as automake, gcc and debuggers.
$ sudo dnf update
$ dnf groupinstall "Development Tools"
$ dnf groupinstall "C Development Tools and Libraries"

Install Development Tools in Debian base

Run the following command to install Development Tools in Debian based systems and its derivatives such as Ubuntu, Mint, elementray OS, etc.

$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install build-essential

Install Development Tools in Arch Linux

Run the following command to install Development Tools in Arch Linux based systems and its derivatives such as Manjaro, Antergos, arpitoryos, etc.

$ sudo pacman -Syyu
$ sudo pacman -S base-devel

Install Development Tools in openSUSE

Run the following command to install Development Tools in openSUSE system.

$ sudo zypper update
$ sudo zypper install -t pattern devel_C_C++

Install Development Tools in Mageia

Run the following command to install Development Tools in Mageia system.

$ sudo urpmi --auto-update
$ sudo urpmi development-libs development-tools

