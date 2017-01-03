Buuf – Art work design Icon Theme For Linux

As of now, we have covered verity of icon themes, those are interrelated some how but today we are going to show you about Buuf icon theme, it’s entirely different what we covered till now because it’s based on art work design

I never saw similar kind of Icon theme till now. It looks awesome. Buuf icon themes based on buuf theme by fana-m, some icons come from Buuf-Deuce theme by djaany & All icons were made by mattahan, hands off to him for his great work.

Developer referred Buuf-Deuce theme to get the right icons name.

It support most of the Linux desktop environments like, Unity, Gnome, Cinnamon, KDE, Xfce, Mate, Lxde, and others.

Install Buuf Icon Theme on Linux

Click Files tab to download the archive file from developer official Buuf icon theme page, and extract into /usr/share/icons for global access.

$ cd /usr/share/icons $ sudo wget https://dl.opendesktop.org/api/files/download/id/1479324062/buuf3.22.tar.xz $ sudo tar -xvf buuf3.22.tar.xz $ sudo rm -Rf buuf3.22.tar.xz

Choose the Icon

Finally choose the Icon based on the desktop environment tool to activate it.

GNOME Desktop: Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by "Icons" >> Finally close the App

Unity Desktop: Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App

Cinnamon Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings

LXDE Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close

XFCE Desktop: Menu >> Settings >> Appearance >> Icons "Choose the desired icon from the list" >> Finally close

Buuf Icon Theme Screenshot tour

I have included few screenshots from Buuf icon theme for reference.



Enjoy…)