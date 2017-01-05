Boston – Pretty Simple Icon Theme For Linux
Boston is a highly minimalist icon theme, with a sober color palette inspired on basic hues and forms.
As of now, we have covered wide range of Icon themes, and most of the icon sets comes with dark colors but first time, we surprise to see that the icons made with light colors. It looks pretty good and i personally realized, Boston icon theme with Vimix GTK theme.
It is recommended to use GNOME Shell version 3.22 or higher.
Install Boston Icon Theme on Linux
Click
Files tab to download the archive file from developer official Boston icon theme page, and extract into
/usr/share/icons for global access.
$ sudo cp /home/magi/Downloads/boston_icons_by_diazchris-d98nrpv.zip /usr/share/icons/ $ sudo unzip boston_icons_by_diazchris-d98nrpv.zip $ sudo rm -Rf boston_icons_by_diazchris-d98nrpv.zip
Choose the Icon
Finally choose the Icon based on the desktop environment tool to activate it.
GNOME Desktop:Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by “Icons” >> Finally close the App
Unity Desktop:Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App
Cinnamon Desktop:Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings
LXDE Desktop:Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close
XFCE Desktop:Menu >> Settings >> Appearance >> Icons “Choose the desired icon from the list” >> Finally close
Boston Icon Theme Screenshot tour
I have included few screenshots for reference.