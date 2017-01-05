Boston – Pretty Simple Icon Theme For Linux

Boston is a highly minimalist icon theme, with a sober color palette inspired on basic hues and forms.

As of now, we have covered wide range of Icon themes, and most of the icon sets comes with dark colors but first time, we surprise to see that the icons made with light colors. It looks pretty good and i personally realized, Boston icon theme with Vimix GTK theme.

It is recommended to use GNOME Shell version 3.22 or higher.

This theme is under heavy development. So, you can see many apps icons are missed and uses GNOME default icons instead.



Install Boston Icon Theme on Linux

Click Files tab to download the archive file from developer official Boston icon theme page, and extract into /usr/share/icons for global access.

$ sudo cp /home/magi/Downloads/boston_icons_by_diazchris-d98nrpv.zip /usr/share/icons/ $ sudo unzip boston_icons_by_diazchris-d98nrpv.zip $ sudo rm -Rf boston_icons_by_diazchris-d98nrpv.zip

Choose the Icon

Finally choose the Icon based on the desktop environment tool to activate it.

GNOME Desktop: Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by “Icons” >> Finally close the App

Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by “Icons” >> Finally close the App Unity Desktop: Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App

Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App Cinnamon Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings

Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings LXDE Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close

Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close XFCE Desktop: Menu >> Settings >> Appearance >> Icons “Choose the desired icon from the list” >> Finally close

Boston Icon Theme Screenshot tour

I have included few screenshots for reference.





Enjoy…)