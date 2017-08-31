hwinfo (Hardware Info) – A Nifty Tool To Detect System Hardware Information On Linux

hwinfo stands for hardware information tool is another great utility that used to probe for the hardware present in the system and display detailed information about varies hardware components in human readable format.

It reports information about CPU, RAM, keyboard, mouse, graphics card, sound, storage, network interface, disk, partition, bios, and bridge, etc,., This tool could display more detailed information among others like lshw, dmidecode, inxi, etc,.

hwinfo uses libhd library libhd.so to gather hardware information on the system. This tool especially designed for openSUSE system, later other distributions are included the tool into their official repository.

hwinfo will display the following information.

CPU : manufacturer, model, frequency

manufacturer, model, frequency Motherboard : manufacturer, model, BIOS version, on-board controller

manufacturer, model, BIOS version, on-board controller RAM : RAM size, RAM type (FP, EDO, SDRAM, DDRAM)

RAM size, RAM type (FP, EDO, SDRAM, DDRAM) Hard disk controller : SCSI, IDE, on-board/card, model, BIOS version, chipset

SCSI, IDE, on-board/card, model, BIOS version, chipset Hard disks : type, manufacturer, model, size, bus system (SCSI, IDE), partitioning

type, manufacturer, model, size, bus system (SCSI, IDE), partitioning CD-ROM drives : type, manufacturer, model, speed, internal/external, parallel port?

type, manufacturer, model, speed, internal/external, parallel port? Other media : CD writer, streamer (model, manufacturer, SCSI/EIDE/floppy streamer, capacity), ZIP drives, Jaz drives, MO drives, flopticals

CD writer, streamer (model, manufacturer, SCSI/EIDE/floppy streamer, capacity), ZIP drives, Jaz drives, MO drives, flopticals Graphics card : model, manufacturer, chipset, memory (DRAM, VRAM), memory size

model, manufacturer, chipset, memory (DRAM, VRAM), memory size Other peripherals : printer, parallel ports, serial ports, modem, ISDN card

For Arch Linux based systems the Neofetch is available in distribution official repository, so use Pacman command to install it.

$ sudo pacman -S hwinfo

For Fedora 25 users, add following third-party repository and use dnf command to install Neofetch.

$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/zhonghuaren/Fedora_25/home:zhonghuaren.repo $ sudo dnf makecache $ sudo dnf install hwinfo

For Fedora 26 users, add following third-party repository and use dnf command to install Neofetch.

$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/zhonghuaren/Fedora_26/home:zhonghuaren.repo $ sudo dnf makecache $ sudo dnf install hwinfo

For CentOS/RHEL 6 users, add following third-party repository and use YUM command to install Neofetch.

$ sudo rpm -Uvh http://mirror.ghettoforge.org/distributions/gf/gf-release-latest.gf.el6.noarch.rpm $ sudo yum makecache $ sudo yum install hwinfo

For CentOS/RHEL 7 users, add following third-party repository and use YUM command to install Neofetch.

$ sudo rpm -Uvh http://mirror.ghettoforge.org/distributions/gf/gf-release-latest.gf.el7.noarch.rpm $ sudo yum makecache $ sudo yum install hwinfo

For Debian/Ubuntu based systems the Neofetch package is available in distribution official repository, so use APT or APT-GET command to install it.

$ sudo apt-get install hwinfo

For openSUSE systems the Neofetch package is available in distribution official repository, so use Zypper command to install it.

$ sudo apt-get install hwinfo

Common Syntax for hwinfo

hwinfo [OPTIONS] [HARDWARE_ITEM]

Available hardware items are : all, arch, bios, block, bluetooth, braille, bridge, camera, cdrom, chipcard, cpu, disk, dsl, dvb, fingerprint, floppy, framebuffer, gfxcard, hub, ide, isapnp, isdn, joystick, keyboard, memory, modem, monitor, mouse, netcard, network, partition, pci, pcmcia, pcmcia-ctrl, pppoe, printer, redasd, reallyall, scanner, scsi, smp, sound, storage-ctrl, sys, tape, tv, uml, usb, usb-ctrl, vbe, wlan, xen, zip

Display All Information

Run hwinfo command without any arguments that display detailed information about all hardware units but it would be very difficult to understand since it’s showing indepth details about hardware components.

$ hwinfo | more ============ start debug info ============ libhd version 21.38u (x86-64) [7688] using /var/lib/hardware kernel version is 4.12 ----- /proc/cmdline ----- BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-linux root=UUID=82e7058a-e253-4e6e-af88-2a902036ed42 rw console=tty0 console=ttyS0,115200 quiet ----- /proc/cmdline end ----- debug = 0xff7ffff7 probe = 0x15938fcdaa17fcf9fffe (+memory +pci +isapnp +net +floppy +misc +misc.serial +misc.par +misc.floppy +serial +cpu +bios +monitor +mouse +scsi +usb -usb.mods +modem +modem.usb +parallel +parallel.lp +parallel.zip -isa -isa.isdn +isdn +kbd +prom +sbus +int +braille +braille.alva +braille.fhp +braille.ht -ignx11 +sys -bios.vbe -isapnp.old -isapnp.new -isapnp.mod +braille.baum -manual +fb +pppoe -scan +pcmcia +fork -par allel.imm +s390 +cpuemu -sysfs -s390disks +udev +block +block.cdrom +block.part +edd +edd.mod -bios.ddc -bios.fb -bios.mode +input +block.mods +bios.vesa -cpuemu.debug -scsi.noserial +wlan -bios.crc -hal +bios.vram +bios.acpi -bios.ddc.ports=0 +modules.pata -net.eeprom +x86emu=dump - max -lxrc) shm: attached segment 524288 at 0x7fc70f0ea000 >> hal.1: read hal data >> floppy.1: get nvram >> floppy.2: klog info >> bios.1: cmdline >> bios.1.1: apm >> bios.2: ram bios: 0 disks >> bios.2: rom >> bios.3: smp ----- BIOS data 0x00400 - 0x004ff ----- 400 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 410 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 420 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 430 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 440 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 450 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 460 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 470 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................" 480 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 "................"

Display Summary Information

This will print a summarize report of hardware components.

$ hwinfo --short cpu: Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX), 2394 MHz keyboard: /dev/input/event0 AT Translated Set 2 keyboard /dev/ttyS0 serial console mouse: /dev/input/mice Adomax QEMU USB Tablet /dev/input/mice VirtualPS/2 VMware VMMouse /dev/input/mice VirtualPS/2 VMware VMMouse graphics card: Red Hat QEMU Virtual Machine storage: Floppy disk controller Red Hat Qemu virtual machine Virtio Storage 0 network: eth0 Virtio Ethernet Card 0 network interface: lo Loopback network interface eth0 Ethernet network interface disk: /dev/vda Disk partition: /dev/vda1 Partition usb controller: Red Hat QEMU Virtual Machine bios: BIOS bridge: Red Hat Qemu virtual machine Red Hat Qemu virtual machine Red Hat Qemu virtual machine hub: Linux Foundation 1.1 root hub memory: Main Memory unknown: FPU DMA controller PIC Keyboard controller Red Hat Virtio network device Red Hat Virtio memory balloon Red Hat Virtio block device Virtio Unclassified device Serial controller

Display CPU Information

To display detailed CPU information alone, use --cpu option with hwinfo command. It includes, Processor model, system architecture, clock speed, and cpu cache size, etc.

$ hwinfo --cpu 01: None 00.0: 10103 CPU [Created at cpu.457] Unique ID: rdCR.j8NaKXDZtZ6 Hardware Class: cpu Arch: X86-64 Vendor: "GenuineIntel" Model: 6.60.1 "Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX)" Features: fpu,vme,de,pse,tsc,msr,pae,mce,cx8,apic,sep,mtrr,pge,mca,cmov,pat,pse36,clflush,mmx,fxsr,sse,sse2,ss,syscall,nx,pdpe1gb,rdtscp,lm,constant_tsc,rep_good,nopl,cpuid,pni, pclmulqdq,vmx,ssse3,fma,cx16,pcid,sse4_1,sse4_2,x2apic,movbe,popcnt,tsc_deadline_timer,aes,xsave,avx,f16c,rdrand,hypervisor,lahf_lm,abm,tpr_shadow,vnmi,flexpriority,ep t,vpid,fsgsbase,bmi1,avx2,smep,bmi2,erms,invpcid,xsaveopt Clock: 2394 MHz BogoMips: 4790.44 Cache: 4096 kb Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown

Display Hard Drive Controllers

To display detailed Hard drive controllers information, use --storage option with hwinfo command. It includes, Vendor name, model, device info, I/O port status, etc,.,

$ hwinfo --storage 07: None 00.0: 0102 Floppy disk controller [Created at misc.281] Unique ID: rdCR.3wRL2_g4d2B Hardware Class: storage Model: "Floppy disk controller" I/O Port: 0x00 (rw) I/O Port: 0x00 (rw) I/O Port: 0x00 (rw) DMA: 2 Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown 11: PCI 01.1: 0101 IDE interface [Created at pci.378] Unique ID: mnDB.3sKqaxiizg6 SysFS ID: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:01.1 SysFS BusID: 0000:00:01.1 Hardware Class: storage Model: "Red Hat Qemu virtual machine" Vendor: pci 0x8086 "Intel Corporation" Device: pci 0x7010 "82371SB PIIX3 IDE [Natoma/Triton II]" SubVendor: pci 0x1af4 "Red Hat, Inc" SubDevice: pci 0x1100 "Qemu virtual machine" Driver: "ata_piix" Driver Modules: "ata_piix" I/O Ports: 0x1f0-0x1f7 (rw) I/O Port: 0x3f6 (rw) I/O Ports: 0x170-0x177 (rw) I/O Port: 0x376 (rw) I/O Ports: 0xc0a0-0xc0af (rw) Module Alias: "pci:v00008086d00007010sv00001AF4sd00001100bc01sc01i80" Driver Info #0: Driver Status: ata_piix is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe ata_piix" Driver Info #1: Driver Status: ata_generic is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe ata_generic" Driver Info #2: Driver Status: pata_acpi is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe pata_acpi" Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown 17: Virtio 00.0: 0180 Storage controller [Created at pci.1631] Unique ID: sNGd.+FFPFBVXZu6 Parent ID: 8otl.qHLOOfQ42uE SysFS ID: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:04.0/virtio1 SysFS BusID: virtio1 Hardware Class: storage Model: "Virtio Storage 0" Vendor: int 0x6014 "Virtio" Device: int 0x0002 "Storage 0" Driver: "virtio_blk" Driver Modules: "virtio_blk" Module Alias: "virtio:d00000002v00001AF4" Driver Info #0: Driver Status: virtio_blk is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe virtio_blk" Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown Attached to: #16 (SCSI storage controller)

Display Network Interface

To display detailed network interface information, use --network option with hwinfo command.

$ hwinfo --network 15: None 00.0: 10700 Loopback [Created at net.126] Unique ID: ZsBS.GQNx7L4uPNA SysFS ID: /class/net/lo Hardware Class: network interface Model: "Loopback network interface" Device File: lo Link detected: yes Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown 16: None 00.0: 10701 Ethernet [Created at net.126] Unique ID: usDW.ndpeucax6V1 Parent ID: vWuh.VIRhsc57kTD SysFS ID: /class/net/eth0 SysFS Device Link: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0/virtio0 Hardware Class: network interface Model: "Ethernet network interface" Driver: "virtio_net" Driver Modules: "virtio_net" Device File: eth0 HW Address: fa:16:3e:4e:c0:e5 Permanent HW Address: fa:16:3e:4e:c0:e5 Link detected: yes Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown Attached to: #12 (Ethernet controller)

Display Network Card

To display detailed network card information, use --netcard option with hwinfo command.

$ hwinfo --netcard 18: Virtio 00.0: 0200 Ethernet controller [Created at pci.1631] Unique ID: vWuh.VIRhsc57kTD Parent ID: 3hqH.pkM7KXDR457 SysFS ID: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0/virtio0 SysFS BusID: virtio0 Hardware Class: network Model: "Virtio Ethernet Card 0" Vendor: int 0x6014 "Virtio" Device: int 0x0001 "Ethernet Card 0" Driver: "virtio_net" Driver Modules: "virtio_net" Device File: eth0 HW Address: fa:16:3e:4e:c0:e5 Permanent HW Address: fa:16:3e:4e:c0:e5 Link detected: yes Module Alias: "virtio:d00000001v00001AF4" Driver Info #0: Driver Status: virtio_net is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe virtio_net" Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown Attached to: #9 (Ethernet controller)

Display Disk Information

To display detailed hard disk information, use --disk option with hwinfo command. It includes, Device file name, device file path, bois id, device number, etc.

$ hwinfo --disk 14: None 00.0: 10600 Disk [Created at block.245] Unique ID: KSbE.Fxp0d3BezAE Parent ID: sNGd.+FFPFBVXZu6 SysFS ID: /class/block/vda SysFS BusID: virtio1 SysFS Device Link: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:04.0/virtio1 Hardware Class: disk Model: "Disk" Driver: "virtio-pci", "virtio_blk" Driver Modules: "virtio_pci", "virtio_blk" Device File: /dev/vda Device Files: /dev/vda, /dev/disk/by-path/pci-0000:00:04.0, /dev/disk/by-path/virtio-pci-0000:00:04.0 Device Number: block 254:0-254:15 BIOS id: 0x80 Drive status: no medium Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown Attached to: #11 (Storage controller)

Display Partition Information

To display detailed hard disk partition information, use --partition option with hwinfo command.

$ hwinfo --partition 15: None 00.0: 11300 Partition [Created at block.434] Unique ID: tyyG.SE1wIdpsiiC Parent ID: KSbE.Fxp0d3BezAE SysFS ID: /class/block/vda/vda1 Hardware Class: partition Model: "Partition" Device File: /dev/vda1 Device Files: /dev/vda1, /dev/disk/by-partuuid/ad63d4d2-01, /dev/disk/by-path/pci-0000:00:04.0-part1, /dev/disk/by-path/virtio-pci-0000:00:04.0-part1, /dev/disk/by- uuid/82e7058a-e253-4e6e-af88-2a902036ed42 Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown Attached to: #14 (Disk)

Display USB Device Controller

To display detailed usb device information, use --usb option with hwinfo command.

$ hwinfo --usb 02: USB 00.0: 10a00 Hub [Created at usb.122] Unique ID: k4bc.lBczeyMQyT5 SysFS ID: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:01.2/usb1/1-0:1.0 SysFS BusID: 1-0:1.0 Hardware Class: hub Model: "Linux Foundation 1.1 root hub" Hotplug: USB Vendor: usb 0x1d6b "Linux Foundation" Device: usb 0x0001 "1.1 root hub" Revision: "4.12" Serial ID: "0000:00:01.2" Driver: "hub" Driver Modules: "usbcore" Speed: 12 Mbps Module Alias: "usb:v1D6Bp0001d0412dc09dsc00dp00ic09isc00ip00in00" Driver Info #0: Driver Status: usbcore is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe usbcore" Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown 03: USB 00.0: 10503 USB Mouse [Created at usb.122] Unique ID: ADDn.ej3IqYN_t83 Parent ID: k4bc.lBczeyMQyT5 SysFS ID: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:01.2/usb1/1-1/1-1:1.0 SysFS BusID: 1-1:1.0 Hardware Class: mouse Model: "Adomax QEMU USB Tablet" Hotplug: USB Vendor: usb 0x0627 "Adomax Technology Co., Ltd" Device: usb 0x0001 "QEMU USB Tablet" Serial ID: "42" Compatible to: int 0x0210 0x0013 Driver: "usbhid" Driver Modules: "usbhid" Device File: /dev/input/mice (/dev/input/mouse2) Device Files: /dev/input/mice, /dev/input/mouse2, /dev/input/event4, /dev/input/js0, /dev/input/by-id/usb-QEMU_QEMU_USB_Tablet_42-event-mouse, /dev/input/by- path/pci-0000:00:01.2-usb-0:1:1.0-event-mouse, /dev/input/by-id/usb-QEMU_QEMU_USB_Tablet_42-mouse, /dev/input/by-path/pci-0000:00:01.2-usb-0:1:1.0-mouse Device Number: char 13:63 (char 13:34) Speed: 12 Mbps Module Alias: "usb:v0627p0001d0000dc00dsc00dp00ic03isc00ip02in00" Driver Info #0: Buttons: 3 Wheels: 1 XFree86 Protocol: explorerps/2 GPM Protocol: exps2 Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown Attached to: #2 (Hub)

Display Memory Information

To display detailed detailed memory information, use --memory option with hwinfo command.

$ hwinfo --memory 01: None 00.0: 10102 Main Memory [Created at memory.74] Unique ID: rdCR.CxwsZFjVASF Hardware Class: memory Model: "Main Memory" Memory Range: 0x00000000-0x7a4abfff (rw) Memory Size: 1 GB + 896 MB Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown

Display PCI Device Controller

To display detailed pci device information, use --pci option with hwinfo command.

$ hwinfo --pci 07: PCI 00.0: 0600 Host bridge [Created at pci.378] Unique ID: qLht.YeL3TKDjrxE SysFS ID: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0 SysFS BusID: 0000:00:00.0 Hardware Class: bridge Model: "Red Hat Qemu virtual machine" Vendor: pci 0x8086 "Intel Corporation" Device: pci 0x1237 "440FX - 82441FX PMC [Natoma]" SubVendor: pci 0x1af4 "Red Hat, Inc" SubDevice: pci 0x1100 "Qemu virtual machine" Revision: 0x02 Module Alias: "pci:v00008086d00001237sv00001AF4sd00001100bc06sc00i00" Driver Info #0: Driver Status: intel_agp is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe intel_agp" Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown 09: PCI 03.0: 0200 Ethernet controller [Created at pci.378] Unique ID: 3hqH.pkM7KXDR457 SysFS ID: /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:03.0 SysFS BusID: 0000:00:03.0 Hardware Class: unknown Model: "Red Hat Virtio network device" Vendor: pci 0x1af4 "Red Hat, Inc" Device: pci 0x1000 "Virtio network device" SubVendor: pci 0x1af4 "Red Hat, Inc" SubDevice: pci 0x0001 Driver: "virtio-pci" Driver Modules: "virtio_pci" I/O Ports: 0xc060-0xc07f (rw) Memory Range: 0xfebd1000-0xfebd1fff (rw,non-prefetchable) Memory Range: 0xfeb80000-0xfebbffff (ro,non-prefetchable,disabled) IRQ: 10 (73078 events) Module Alias: "pci:v00001AF4d00001000sv00001AF4sd00000001bc02sc00i00" Driver Info #0: Driver Status: virtio_pci is active Driver Activation Cmd: "modprobe virtio_pci" Config Status: cfg=new, avail=yes, need=no, active=unknown

Log Output into file

hwinfo offering log option which used to store hwinfo output into file for later analyze.

$ hwinfo --log hwinfo.txt or $ hwinfo --cpu --log hwinfo.txt

Hwinfo Man Page

To know more about hwinfo, navigate to help section or man page.

$ man hwinfo or $ hwinfo --help