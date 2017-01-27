4 Easy ways to Remove/Delete PPAs Completely on Ubuntu and its Derivatives

We all are software hunters and want to check the updated application instantly to avail/taste the features. Most of the distro doesn’t have the features due to standard release path but Ubuntu and its derivatives has the facility because of PPA’s, where users can maintain & publish the latest software as a Personal Package Archives (PPA).

It’s allow you to upload Ubuntu source packages to be built and published as an apt repository by Launchpad. Read More

Most of the PPAs are managed by a single developer for personal use or just for hobby. So, i would strongly advise you to install the PPA’s for testing purpose and not for any production activity because it will leads to face big trouble later some time, if it’s not maintained by developer but if the PPA’s offered by any application development team, we can use blindly like, wine, vlc, etc.

Read following articles to manage package installation more efficiently.

If the PPA’s no longer maintained and you don’t want a PPA because in latest distribution release you might get the updated package which you have installed through PPA and want to delete it permanently from your system ? If yes, you can do it by following the below article.

How to remove a PPA

There are several ways to remove a PPA from Ubuntu and its Derivatives through GUI as well as CLI.

Remove a PPA from software source through GUI

Remove a PPA using add-apt-repository command

Remove a PPA file from the /etc/apt/sources.list.d

Remove a PPA using ppa-purge command

Remove a PPA from software source through GUI

Who prefer to use GUI instead of CLI, probably newbies can use this method to remove a PPA without any headache and highly recommend.

Unity dash >> search “Software & Updates” >> Launch the app >> Other Software tab >> Choose the PPA which you want to remove from the list >> Finally hit Remove button to remove it.



Remove a PPA using add-apt-repository command

Use the same add-apt-repository command which used to add the PPA’s with --remove flag, followed by PPA name.

$ sudo sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:PPA_NAME/ppa

Just replace PPA_NAME with the desired PPA name that’s it but one challenge, you should know the exact PPA name to work around. For better explanation, i’m going to remove paper icon theme ppa.

$ sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:snwh/pulp

Remove a PPA file from the /etc/apt/sources.list.d

Alternatively, you can remove the PPA file from the sources list /etc/apt/sources.list.d where the PPA’s are stored. PPA files are saved as PPA_NAME.list .

First list out the added PPA’s on your system.

$ ls -lh /etc/apt/sources.list.d total 20K -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 79 Jan 19 10:35 arc-theme.list -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 79 Jan 19 10:35 arc-theme.list.save -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 124 Jan 19 10:35 numix-ubuntu-ppa-yakkety.list -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 189 Jan 19 10:35 snwh-ubuntu-pulp-yakkety.list -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 189 Jan 19 10:35 snwh-ubuntu-pulp-yakkety.list.save

Check your desire PPA here, If so, then remove the PPA using below command.

$ sudo rm -Rf /etc/apt/sources.list.d/PPA_NAME.list

Note : The above three methods are used to delete the PPA source that’s it and it wont delete the installed packages through the PPA.

Remove a PPA using ppa-purge command

If you want to delete a PPA repository as well as all packages installed/upgraded from the PPA, you can use ppa-purge command, simultaneously this downgrading installed packages to the version available in the official Ubuntu repositories while un-installing.

$ sudo apt-get install ppa-purge $ sudo ppa-purge PPA_NAME

For better explanation, i’m going to remove paper icon theme ppa.

$ sudo ppa-purge ppa:snwh/pulp

Hope you will find this article useful, when you removing the PPA on Ubuntu and its Derivatives. If you like our work please share on social media to support us.