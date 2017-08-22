Gtop – Awesome Graphical System Monitoring Dashboard For Terminal
As of now, we have covered plenty of command line system monitoring tools which is capable to print varies system performance information with values (i mean numbers) and doesn’t offers any graph.
Today, i came to know about Gtop, is one of the nifty tool that capable to display system processes dynamically in graphic mode on your Linux terminal.
As the name implies, Gtop stands for graphic top command which reads system process, memory, CPU, network and disk usage information and populate the results in graphic mode with a percentage.
Install prerequisites
Make sure your system should have Node.js, in order to install Gtop. If no, follow the below steps to install it. Node.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine which.
CentOS/RHEL systems, use yum command to install Nodejs and npm.
$ curl --silent --location https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo bash - $ sudo yum -y install nodejs
Fedora systems, use dnf command to install Nodejs and npm.
$ curl --silent --location https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo bash - $ sudo dnf -y install nodejs
Ubuntu/LinuxMint systems, use apt-get command or apt command to install Nodejs and npm.
$ curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | sudo -E bash - $ sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
Debian system, use apt command or apt-get command to install Nodejs and npm.
$ curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_8.x | bash - $ sudo apt-get install -y nodejs
Arch Linux based systems, use pacman command to install Nodejs and npm.
$ sudo pacman -S nodejs npm
openSUSE system, use zypper command to install Nodejs and npm.
$ sudo zypper install nodejs4
Install Gtop
simple run the following command to install Gtop on Linux.
$ sudo npm install gtop -g
How to use Gtop
Just fire
gtop command on terminal to bring the awesome graph system monitoring dashboard on terminal. By default it load process based on CPU utilization.
$ gtop
Gtop allows user to sort the process table by pressing below keywords.
- p : Process Id
- c : CPU usage
- m : Memory usage
- UP/DOWN Arrow Keys : Use UP/DOWN arrow keys to navigate top to bottom of running process
Processes sorted by
Process ID.
Processes sorted by
Memory utilization.
Note: When you see question marks or other different characters, try to run it with these environment variables.
$ LANG=en_US.utf8 TERM=xterm-256color gtop