6 easy ways to check, If a Machine is Physical or Virtual in Linux ?

Most of the IT sector migrated to virtualization environment instead of physical not only IT and many of the technology companies to reduce the infrastructure investment but still they are keeping bunch of physical servers too for some specific requirements.

We got few mail requests recent days regarding this topic. We didn’t have the proper test environment to work further but now we have a small test environment with vmware & virtualbox. So, today we get a chance to write a article to check whether the machine is physical or virtual.

As a Linux server administrator, you should know whether the machine is physical or virtual (What kind of virtualization technology like VMWare, VirtualBox, KVM, OpenVZ, Xen, etc) on your environment. It will be very helpful when you want to troubleshoot further or any other activity.

There are several ways to identify the status of the machine (Physical or Virtual) in Linux. Here, we have listed six easy method to achieve it.

Method 1 : Using dmidecode Command

dmidecode command reads the system DMI (Desktop Management Interface) table to display about your system’s hardware and BIOS information. The table has system manufacturer, model name, serial number, BIOS version, CPU sockets, expansion slots, memory module slots, and the list of I/O ports, etc.

[VMware Workstation] # dmidecode -s system-manufacturer VMware, Inc. # dmidecode -s system-product-name VMware Virtual Platform [VirtualBox] $ sudo dmidecode -s system-product-name VirtualBox [Physical Server] # dmidecode -s system-manufacturer IBM # dmidecode -s system-product-name System x3650 M4: -[7915AC1]-

The above output clearly shows appropriate virtualization technology. For physical servers its showing the manufacturer name.

Method 2 : Using lshw Command

lshw (Hardware Lister) is a small tool to provide detailed information on the hardware configuration of the machine. It can report exact memory configuration, firmware version, mainboard configuration, CPU version and speed, cache configuration, bus speed, etc. on DMI-capable x86 or EFI (IA-64) systems and on some PowerPC machines (​PowerMac G4 is known to work).

[VMware Workstation] # lshw -class system 2daygeek description: Computer product: VMware Virtual Platform () vendor: VMware, Inc. version: None serial: VMware-42 0a a0 62 85 7e 8d 48-f2 8f 15 5a aa 7f 77 95 width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.4 dmi-2.4 vsyscall32 configuration: administrator_password=enabled boot=normal frontpanel_password=unknown keyboard_password=unknown power-on_password=disabled uuid=420AA062-857E-8D48-F28F-155AAA7F7795 *-remoteaccess UNCLAIMED vendor: Intel physical id: 1 capabilities: inbound [VirtualBox] $ sudo lshw -class system daygeek description: Computer product: VirtualBox vendor: innotek GmbH version: 1.2 serial: 0 width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.5 dmi-2.5 smp vsyscall32 configuration: family=Virtual Machine uuid=762A99BF-6916-450F-80A6-B2E9E78FC9A1 [Physical Server] # lshw -class system 2daygeek description: Blade product: Flex System x240 Compute Node -[8737AC1]- vendor: IBM version: 06 serial: KQ3YZ9B width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.7 dmi-2.7 vsyscall32 configuration: boot=normal chassis=enclosure family=System X uuid=8B57E5D1-7002-3F3C-8765-

Method 3 : Using facter Command

Facter is a standalone tool based on Ruby that provides system information.

[VMware Workstation] # facter virtual vmware [VirtualBox] $ facter virtual virtualbox [Physical Server] # facter virtual physical

Method 4 : Using imvirt Command

imvirt is a set of Perl modules which used to detect whether the Linux box is physical or virtual. If it detects that it is a virtualized one, then it tries to find out which virtualization technology is used.

[VMware Workstation] # imvirt VMware VMware ESX Server [VirtualBox] $ imvirt KVM [Physical Server] # imvirt Physical

Method 5 : Using virt-what Command

virt-what is a small shell script which can be used to detect if the Linux box is running in a virtual machine. Also its print the virtualization technology is used. If nothing is printed and the script exits with code 0 (no error), then it physical server.

[VMware Workstation] # virt-what vmware [VirtualBox] $ sudo virt-what virtualbox kvm [Physical Server] # virt-what

Method 6 : Using systemd-detect-virt Command

systemd-detect-virt detects execution in a virtualized environment. It identifies the virtualization technology and can distinguish full machine virtualization from container virtualization.