Dmidecode – Easy Way To Get Linux System Hardware Information

There are plenty of tools is available in Linux to check hardware information of your Linux system. Most of the commands report only specific hardware components like cpu or memory or hard disk but Dmidecode commands alone cover most of the hardware information’s.

Dmidecode is a tool which reads a computer’s DMI (stands for Desktop Management Interface) (some say SMBIOS – stands for System Management BIOS) table contents and display system hardware information in a human-readable format.

This table contains a description of the system’s hardware components, as well as other useful information such as serial number, Manufacturer information, Release Date, and BIOS revision, etc,.,

The DMI table doesn’t only describe what the system is currently made of, it also can report the possible evolutions (such as the fastest supported CPU or the maximal amount of memory supported). This will help you to analyze your hardware capability like whether it’s support latest application version or not?

As you run it, dmidecode will try to locate the DMI table. If it succeeds, it will then parse this table and display a list of records which you expect.

First, learn about DMI Types and its keywords, so that we can play nicely without any trouble otherwise we can’t.

DMI Types : The SMBIOS specification defines the following DMI types.

Type Information Type Information -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 BIOS 21 Built-in Pointing Device 1 System 22 Portable Battery 2 Base Board 23 System Reset 3 Chassis 24 Hardware Security 4 Processor 25 System Power Controls 5 Memory Controller 26 Voltage Probe 6 Memory Module 27 Cooling Device 7 Cache 28 Temperature Probe 8 Port Connector 29 Electrical Current Probe 9 System Slots 30 Out-of-band Remote Access 10 On Board Devices 31 Boot Integrity Services 11 OEM Strings 32 System Boot 12 System Configuration Options 33 64-bit Memory Error 13 BIOS Language 34 Management Device 14 Group Associations 35 Management Device Component 15 System Event Log 36 Management Device Threshold Data 16 Physical Memory Array 37 Memory Channel 17 Memory Device 38 IPMI Device 18 32-bit Memory Error 39 Power Supply 19 Memory Array Mapped Address 40 Additional Information 20 Memory Device Mapped Address 41 Onboard Device

Keywords can be used instead of type numbers with --type . Each keyword is equivalent to a list of type numbers.

Keyword Types ----------------------------------- bios 0 system 1, 12, 15, 23, 32 baseboard 2, 10, 41 chassis 3 processor 4 memory 5, 6, 16, 17 cache 7 connector 8 slot 9

How to Install Dmidecode in Linux

Dmidecode is available in most of the major distributions repositories. So, use your distribution package manager to get installed.

For Debian based systems, use apt-get command or apt command to install dmidecode.

$ sudo apt-get install dmidecode

For RHEL/CentOS based systems, use yum command to install dmidecode.

$ sudo yum install dmidecode

For Fedora system, use dnf command to install dmidecode.

$ sudo dnf install dmidecode

For openSUSE system, use zypper command to install dmidecode.

$ sudo zypper in dmidecode

For Arch Linux based systems, use pacman command to install dmidecode.

$ sudo pacman -S dmidecode

Print Default Output of Dmidecode

To check all the supported hardware information in single command, just run dmidecode command without any other options, which will shows all the hardware information by reading DMI table from DMI type 0 to DMI type 41.

# dmidecode | more # dmidecode 2.12 SMBIOS 2.4 present. 556 structures occupying 28064 bytes. Table at 0x000E0010. Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes BIOS Information Vendor: Phoenix Technologies LTD Version: 6.00 Release Date: 10/22/2013 Address: 0xE9AB0 Runtime Size: 91472 bytes ROM Size: 64 kB Characteristics: ISA is supported PCI is supported PC Card (PCMCIA) is supported PNP is supported APM is supported BIOS is upgradeable BIOS shadowing is allowed ESCD support is available Boot from CD is supported Selectable boot is supported EDD is supported Print screen service is supported (int 5h) 8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h) Serial services are supported (int 14h) Printer services are supported (int 17h) CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h) ACPI is supported Smart battery is supported BIOS boot specification is supported Function key-initiated network boot is supported . . . Handle 0x0053, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Matrox G200 Type: Video Status: Enabled Type Instance: 1 Bus Address: 0000:04:00.0 Handle 0xFEFE, DMI type 126, 4 bytes Inactive Handle 0xFEFF, DMI type 127, 4 bytes End Of Table

How To Get BIOS Information

To get BIOS information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by bios keyword.

This will print the detailed BIOS information such as BIOS Version, Vendor name, release date, runtime size, ROM size, BIOS revision, firmware revision, etc.,.

# dmidecode -t bios # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0023, DMI type 0, 24 bytes BIOS Information Vendor: IBM Version: -[VVE134MUS-1.50]- Release Date: 08/30/2013 Address: 0xE0000 Runtime Size: 128 kB ROM Size: 8192 kB Characteristics: PCI is supported PNP is supported BIOS is upgradeable BIOS shadowing is allowed Boot from CD is supported Selectable boot is supported EDD is supported Print screen service is supported (int 5h) 8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h) Serial services are supported (int 14h) CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h) ACPI is supported USB legacy is supported Function key-initiated network boot is supported Targeted content distribution is supported BIOS Revision: 1.50 Firmware Revision: 3.10 Handle 0x004C, DMI type 13, 22 bytes BIOS Language Information Language Description Format: Long Installable Languages: 1 English Currently Installed Language: English

How To Get System Information

To get system information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by system keyword.

This will combine DMI types (1, 12, 15, 23 & 32 – system information, System Configuration Options, System Event Log, System Reset, and 64-bit Memory Error) and print the detailed system information such as manufacturer name, product name, Version, serial number, UUID, wake-up type, SKU number, family, etc.,.

# dmidecode -t system # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0024, DMI type 1, 27 bytes System Information Manufacturer: IBM Product Name: System x3550 M2: -[7284AC1]- Version: 0B Serial Number: KQ5CY39 UUID: 04F7D09A-A7EB-3BB7-B5AC-38BF37272476 Wake-up Type: Power Switch SKU Number: Not Specified Family: System X Handle 0x004B, DMI type 12, 5 bytes System Configuration Options Option 1: JP20 pin1-2: TPM PP Disable, pin2-3: TPM PP Enable Handle 0x004D, DMI type 32, 20 bytes System Boot Information Status: No errors detected

How To Get Baseboard Information

To get baseboard information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by baseboard keyword.

This will combine DMI types (2, 10, 41 – Base Board, On Board Devices, and Onboard Device) and print the detailed system baseboard information such as manufacturer name, product name, Version, serial number, chassis type, chassis handle, type, etc.,.

# dmidecode -t baseboard # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0025, DMI type 2, 16 bytes Base Board Information Manufacturer: IBM Product Name: 00Y8494 Version: Not Specified Serial Number: 37M17D Asset Tag: Not Specified Features: Board is a hosting board Board is replaceable Location In Chassis: Blade Chassis Handle: 0x0026 Type: Motherboard Contained Object Handles: 0 Handle 0x004E, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: LSI 2208 SAS Controller Type: SAS Controller Status: Enabled Type Instance: 1 Bus Address: 0000:16:00.0 Handle 0x004F, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Intel i350 Type: Ethernet Status: Enabled Type Instance: 2 Bus Address: 0000:06:00.0 Handle 0x0050, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Intel i350 Type: Ethernet Status: Enabled Type Instance: 3 Bus Address: 0000:06:00.1 Handle 0x0051, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Intel i350 Type: Ethernet Status: Enabled Type Instance: 4 Bus Address: 0000:06:00.2 Handle 0x0052, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Intel i350 Type: Ethernet Status: Enabled Type Instance: 5 Bus Address: 0000:06:00.3 Handle 0x0053, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Matrox G200 Type: Video Status: Enabled Type Instance: 1 Bus Address: 0000:04:00.0

How To Get Chassis Information

To get chassis information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by chassis keyword.

This will print the detailed chassis information such as manufacturer name, Mount type, Boot-up state, power supply state, thermal state, security status, OEM information, etc.,.

# dmidecode -t chassis # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0026, DMI type 3, 22 bytes Chassis Information Manufacturer: IBM Type: Rack Mount Chassis Lock: Not Present Version: none Serial Number: none Asset Tag: none Boot-up State: Safe Power Supply State: Safe Thermal State: Other Security Status: Other OEM Information: 0x00000000 Height: Unspecified Number Of Power Cords: Unspecified Contained Elements: 0 SKU Number: Not Specified

How To Get processor Information

To get processor information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by processor keyword.

This will print the detailed processor information such as socket designation, processor type, family, manufacturer name, ID, Signature, available flags, version, voltage, external clock, max speed, current speed, status, upgrade, L1, L2, L3 cache handle, core count, core enabled, thread count, etc.,.

# dmidecode -t processor # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0001, DMI type 4, 42 bytes Processor Information Socket Designation: Socket 1 Type: Central Processor Family: Xeon Manufacturer: Intel(R) Corporation ID: D7 06 02 00 FF FB EB BF Signature: Type 0, Family 6, Model 45, Stepping 7 Flags: FPU (Floating-point unit on-chip) VME (Virtual mode extension) DE (Debugging extension) PSE (Page size extension) TSC (Time stamp counter) MSR (Model specific registers) PAE (Physical address extension) MCE (Machine check exception) CX8 (CMPXCHG8 instruction supported) APIC (On-chip APIC hardware supported) SEP (Fast system call) MTRR (Memory type range registers) PGE (Page global enable) MCA (Machine check architecture) CMOV (Conditional move instruction supported) PAT (Page attribute table) PSE-36 (36-bit page size extension) CLFSH (CLFLUSH instruction supported) DS (Debug store) ACPI (ACPI supported) MMX (MMX technology supported) FXSR (FXSAVE and FXSTOR instructions supported) SSE (Streaming SIMD extensions) SSE2 (Streaming SIMD extensions 2) SS (Self-snoop) HTT (Multi-threading) TM (Thermal monitor supported) PBE (Pending break enabled) Version: Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2650 0 @ 2.00GHz Voltage: 1.2 V External Clock: 100 MHz Max Speed: 4000 MHz Current Speed: 2000 MHz Status: Populated, Enabled Upgrade: Socket LGA2011 L1 Cache Handle: 0x0003 L2 Cache Handle: 0x0004 L3 Cache Handle: 0x0005 Serial Number: Not Specified Asset Tag: Not Specified Part Number: Not Specified Core Count: 8 Core Enabled: 8 Thread Count: 16 Characteristics: 64-bit capable Multi-Core Hardware Thread Execute Protection Enhanced Virtualization Power/Performance Control

How To Get memory Information

To get memory information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by memory keyword.

This will print the detailed information about memory such as Physical memory array, memory device, array handle, total width, data width, size, maximum capacity, etc.,.

# dmidecode -t memory | more # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0009, DMI type 16, 23 bytes Physical Memory Array Location: System Board Or Motherboard Use: System Memory Error Correction Type: Single-bit ECC Maximum Capacity: 1536 GB Error Information Handle: Not Provided Number Of Devices: 24 Handle 0x000A, DMI type 17, 34 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x0009 Error Information Handle: Not Provided Total Width: 72 bits Data Width: 64 bits Size: 8192 MB Form Factor: DIMM Set: 1 Locator: DIMM 1 Bank Locator: Bank 1 Type: DDR3 Type Detail: Registered (Buffered) Speed: 1600 MHz Manufacturer: Hynix Serial Number: 218976B7 Asset Tag: Unknown Part Number: HMT31GR7EFR4C-PB Rank: 2 Configured Clock Speed: 1600 MHz . . . Handle 0x0021, DMI type 17, 34 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x0009 Error Information Handle: Not Provided Total Width: Unknown Data Width: Unknown Size: No Module Installed Form Factor: Unknown Set: 24 Locator: DIMM 24 Bank Locator: Bank 24 Type: Unknown Type Detail: None Speed: Unknown Manufacturer: Not Specified Serial Number: Bank 8 Asset Tag: Not Specified Part Number: Not Specified Rank: Unknown Configured Clock Speed: Unknown

How To Get cache Information

To get BIOS information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by cache keyword.

This will print the detailed information about cache such as socket designation, configuration, operational mode, location , installed size, maximum size, supported SRAM types, installed SRAM types, error correction type, system type, etc.,.

# dmidecode -t cache # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0003, DMI type 7, 19 bytes Cache Information Socket Designation: Internal Cache Level 1 Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 1 Operational Mode: Write Back Location: Internal Installed Size: 64 kB Maximum Size: 64 kB Supported SRAM Types: Asynchronous Installed SRAM Type: Asynchronous Speed: Unknown Error Correction Type: Single-bit ECC System Type: Instruction Associativity: 8-way Set-associative

How To Get connector Information

To get BIOS information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by connector keyword.

# dmidecode -t connector # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0027, DMI type 8, 9 bytes Port Connector Information Internal Reference Designator: None Internal Connector Type: None External Reference Designator: Video 1 External Connector Type: DB-15 female Port Type: Video Port Handle 0x0028, DMI type 8, 9 bytes Port Connector Information Internal Reference Designator: None Internal Connector Type: None External Reference Designator: Video 2 External Connector Type: DB-15 female Port Type: Video Port

How To Get slot Information

To get BIOS information using dmidecode, run the dmidecode command with -t option followed by slot keyword.

# dmidecode -t slot # dmidecode 2.12 # SMBIOS entry point at 0x7e7bf000 SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x003B, DMI type 9, 17 bytes System Slot Information Designation: PCI-Express Slot 1 Type: x8 PCI Express 3 x16 Current Usage: Available Length: Long Characteristics: 3.3 V is provided Bus Address: 0000:1b:00.0 Handle 0x003C, DMI type 9, 17 bytes System Slot Information Designation: PCI-Express Slot 2 Type: x8 PCI Express 3 x16 Current Usage: Available Length: Long Characteristics: 3.3 V is provided Bus Address: 0000:20:00.0 Handle 0x003D, DMI type 9, 17 bytes System Slot Information Designation: PCI-Express Slot 3 Type: x8 PCI Express 3 x16 Current Usage: Available Length: Long Characteristics: 3.3 V is provided Bus Address: 0000:11:00.0