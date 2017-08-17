How To Display Date And Time In History Command

We all are familiar with History command. It stores/keep all the commands executed by bash in terminal into .bash_history file, which will help us to recheck the previously executed commands by user for further investigation.

By default history command shows only the commands executed by users and it doesn’t print the date and time but it logs the time when you ran a command.

Whenever you run history command, it looks for an environment variable called HISTTIMEFORMAT , which tells how to format date & time with history command.

If the value is null or not set then it will shows default results like how most of the systems shows (Without date and time).

HISTTIMEFORMAT takes values from strftime (strftime – convert date and time to a string). When you have date and time in history command output, it might help you to track the issue easily.

%T : Replaced by the time ( %H : %M : %S ).

Replaced by the time ( %H : %M : %S ). %F : Equivalent to %Y – %m – %d (the ISO 8601:2000 standard date format).

See below default history command output.

# history 1 yum install -y mysql-server mysql-client 2 service mysqld start 3 sysdig proc.name=sshd 4 sysdig -c topprocs_net 5 sysdig proc.name=sshd 6 sysdig proc.name=sshd | more 7 sysdig fd.name=/var/log/auth.log | more 8 sysdig fd.name=/var/log/mysqld.log 9 sysdig -cl 10 sysdig -i httplog 11 sysdig -i proc_exec_time 12 sysdig -i topprocs_cpu 13 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu 14 sysdig -c tracers_2_statsd 15 sysdig -c topfiles_bytes 16 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu 17 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu "fd.name contains sshd" 18 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu "proc.name contains sshd" 19 csysdig 20 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu 21 rpm --import https://s3.amazonaws.com/download.draios.com/DRAIOS-GPG-KEY.public 22 curl -s -o /etc/yum.repos.d/draios.repo http://download.draios.com/stable/rpm/draios.repo 23 yum install -y epel-release 24 yum update 25 yum makecache 26 yum -y install kernel-devel-$(uname -r) 27 yum -y install sysdig 28 sysdig 29 yum install httpd mysql 30 service httpd start

We can set this environment variable in three ways based on our requirements.

Temporarily to current user

Permanently to current/other user

Permanently to all users

Note : Don’t forget to add space before the last single-quotes, otherwise the output would be messy.

Method-1 :

Run the following command to set HISTTIMEFORMAT variable temporarily to current user. This will go away after reboot.

# export HISTTIMEFORMAT='%F %T '

Method-2 :

Append following HISTTIMEFORMAT variable to .bashrc or .bash_profile file to make it permanent for every user.

# echo 'HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T "' >> ~/.bashrc or # echo 'HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T "' >> ~/.bash_profile

Run the following command to to effect the changes made to the file.

# source ~/.bashrc or # source ~/.bash_profile

Method-3 :

Append following HISTTIMEFORMAT variable to /etc/profile file to make it permanent to all users.

# echo 'HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T "' >> /etc/profile

Run the following command to to effect the changes made to the file.

# source /etc/profile

See the sample output.

# history 1 2017-08-16 15:30:15 yum install -y mysql-server mysql-client 2 2017-08-16 15:30:15 service mysqld start 3 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig proc.name=sshd 4 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c topprocs_net 5 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig proc.name=sshd 6 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig proc.name=sshd | more 7 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig fd.name=/var/log/auth.log | more 8 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig fd.name=/var/log/mysqld.log 9 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -cl 10 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -i httplog 11 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -i proc_exec_time 12 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -i topprocs_cpu 13 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu 14 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c tracers_2_statsd 15 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c topfiles_bytes 16 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu 17 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu "fd.name contains sshd" 18 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu "proc.name contains sshd" 19 2017-08-16 15:30:15 csysdig 20 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig -c topprocs_cpu 21 2017-08-16 15:30:15 rpm --import https://s3.amazonaws.com/download.draios.com/DRAIOS-GPG-KEY.public 22 2017-08-16 15:30:15 curl -s -o /etc/yum.repos.d/draios.repo http://download.draios.com/stable/rpm/draios.repo 23 2017-08-16 15:30:15 yum install -y epel-release 24 2017-08-16 15:30:15 yum update 25 2017-08-16 15:30:15 yum makecache 26 2017-08-16 15:30:15 yum -y install kernel-devel-$(uname -r) 27 2017-08-16 15:30:15 yum -y install sysdig 28 2017-08-16 15:30:15 sysdig 29 2017-08-16 15:30:15 yum install httpd mysql 30 2017-08-16 15:30:15 service httpd start