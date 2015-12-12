How to Determine Linux OS & Server Architecture (32 or 64 bit)

As a server administrator we should know and aware of our system architecture which will help us to install the third party software on system. By default the necessary software get installed from their own repository when we are perform installation from package Management tools such as yum, dnf, apt-get, zypper & urpmi but for third party software we should know the system architecture to download the necessary file for perform installation. Here i’m going to show and teach you basic/modern commands and some extreme commands to get your Linux OS & system architecture.

Basically two types of architecture is available for hardware 32-bit & 64-bit but for software package we will get three types of architecture package 32-bit, 64-bit & noarch filese. The noarch file will compatible for 32 & 64 bit architecture.

In Linux x86_64 indicates that you have a 64-bit Architecture & i386/i486/i586/i686 indicates that you have a 32-bit Architecture.

PART-A : Server Architecture Determine

We can use the below commands to Determine Server Architecture whether its 32-BIT or 64-BIT.

1) lscpu Command

lscpu – display information on CPU architecture and gathers CPU architecture information like number of CPUs, threads, cores, sockets, NUMA nodes, information about CPU caches, CPU family, model and prints it in a human-readable format. We can use dpkg command as a alternate to get the system OS architecture type.

# lscpu Architecture: x86_64 CPU op-mode(s): 32-bit, 64-bit Byte Order: Little Endian CPU(s): 4 On-line CPU(s) list: 0-3 Thread(s) per core: 2 Core(s) per socket: 2 Socket(s): 1 NUMA node(s): 1 Vendor ID: GenuineIntel CPU family: 6 Model: 58 Model name: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3230M CPU @ 2.60GHz Stepping: 9 CPU MHz: 1212.453 CPU max MHz: 3200.0000 CPU min MHz: 1200.0000 BogoMIPS: 5188.18 Virtualization: VT-x L1d cache: 32K L1i cache: 32K L2 cache: 256K L3 cache: 3072K NUMA node0 CPU(s): 0-3

2) Using /proc/cpuinfo

We can grep lm: Long Mode parameter Under “flags”. We can use this way as a alternate to get the system OS architecture type.

lm flag stands Long mode cpu : 64-bit CPU

tm flag stands Protected mode : 32-bit CPU

rm flag stands Real Mode : 16-bit CPU

# grep flags /proc/cpuinfo flags : fpu vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm pbe syscall nx rdtscp lm constant_tsc arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc aperfmperf eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm ida arat epb pln pts dtherm tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase smep erms xsaveopt flags : fpu vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm pbe syscall nx rdtscp lm constant_tsc arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc aperfmperf eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm ida arat epb pln pts dtherm tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase smep erms xsaveopt flags : fpu vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm pbe syscall nx rdtscp lm constant_tsc arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc aperfmperf eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm ida arat epb pln pts dtherm tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase smep erms xsaveopt flags : fpu vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm pbe syscall nx rdtscp lm constant_tsc arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc aperfmperf eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm ida arat epb pln pts dtherm tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase smep erms xsaveopt

3) lshw Command

lshw – list hardware. lshw is a small tool to extract detailed information on the hardware configuration of the machine. We can use lshw command as a alternate to get the system OS architecture type.

# lshw -class cpu or # lshw -class processor *-cpu product: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3230M CPU @ 2.60GHz vendor: Intel Corp. physical id: 1 bus info: [email protected] size: 1320MHz capacity: 3200MHz width: 64 bits capabilities: fpu fpu_exception wp vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm pbe syscall nx rdtscp x86-64 constant_tsc arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc aperfmperf eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm ida arat epb pln pts dtherm tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase smep erms xsaveopt cpufreq

PART-B : Linux OS Architecture Determine

We can use the below commands to Determine Linux OS Architecture whether its 32-BIT or 64-BIT.

1) uname Command

The uname command reports basic information about a computer’s software and hardware. In real world 100% of Linux professional using uname command to System OS type.

# uname -a Linux 2daygeek 4.2.0-19-generic #23-Ubuntu SMP Wed Nov 11 11:39:30 UTC 2015 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

2) arch Command

Print machine hardware name same as (uname -m). We can use arch command as a alternate to get the system OS architecture type.

# arch x86_64

3) getconf Command

Query system configuration variables. We can use getconf command as a alternate to get the system OS architecture type.

# getconf LONG_BIT 64

4) dpkg Command

dpkg stands for Debain Package manager, is a tool to install, build, upgrade, remove and manage packages to Debain based systems such as Ubuntu, LinuxMint, elementryOS, etc.,. We can use dpkg command as a alternate to get the system OS architecture type only for Debian based systems.

# dpkg --print-architecture amd64

5) file Command

file command determine file type. We can check the system OS architecture type using some files which was compiled with architecture.

# SysVinit System # # file /sbin/init /sbin/init: ELF 64-bit LSB shared object, x86-64 , version 1 (SYSV), dynamically linked (uses shared libs), for GNU/Linux 2.6.18, stripped # Systemd System # # file /lib/systemd/systemd /lib/systemd/systemd: ELF 64-bit LSB shared object, x86-64 , version 1 (SYSV), dynamically linked, interpreter /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2, for GNU/Linux 2.6.32, BuildID[sha1]=832cea0e7a1230fd7ebf93bba1858888ecb9b4d1, stripped # file /usr/bin/id /usr/bin/id: ELF 64-bit LSB executable, x86-64 , version 1 (SYSV), dynamically linked, interpreter /lib64/ld-linux-x86-64.so.2, for GNU/Linux 2.6.32, BuildID[sha1]=1c6631a8f19b025c9e4da1456a9514111425870d, stripped

6) yum Command

yum – Yellowdog Updater Modified is an interactive, rpm based, package manager and used to perform install, update & remove package. It will automatically install the dependency. We can use yum command as a alternate to get the system OS architecture type.