IP address stands for Internet Protocol Address and each devices are assigned with specified IP Address to identify the device which are connected on internet. Public IP addresses are provided by an ISP Internet Service Provider which are accessible over the Internet.

There are multiple online websites are available to determine website & server public IP address via browser but when you have a headless server, what will be the solution? We have to look for command line methods.

In this tutorial we are going to show you, 9 Method To Determine Your Public IP Addresses from the Command Line with help of dig command, hostname command, host command, nslookup command, ip addr command, ifconfig command, /etc/hosts, ping command.

Method-1 : Using Hostname Command

Hostname is the program that is used to either set or display the current host, domain or node name of the system. These names are used by many of the networking programs to identify the machine. The domain name is also used by NIS/YP.

# hostname -I 192.99.246.33

Method-2 : Using /etc/hosts file

hosts /etc/hosts is an operating system file that maps hostnames to IP addresses before DNS can be referenced. It is a plain text file, one line per IP address. It’s a static table lookup for hostnames.

# cat /etc/hosts 192.99.246.33 server.2daygeek.com server 127.0.0.1 localhost 127.0.0.1 server.2daygeek.com server

Method-3 : Using Dig Command

dig stands for domain information groper is a flexible tool for interrogating DNS name servers. It performs DNS lookups and displays the answers that are returned from the name server(s) that were queried. Most DNS administrators use dig to troubleshoot DNS problems because of its flexibility, ease of use and clarity of output.

# dig server.2daygeek.com ; <<>> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.4 <<>> server.2daygeek.com ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 39766 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 1, AUTHORITY: 2, ADDITIONAL: 2 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;server.2daygeek.com. IN A ;; ANSWER SECTION: server.2daygeek.com. 850 IN A 192.99.246.33 ;; AUTHORITY SECTION: vps.ovh.ca. 1101 IN NS dns10.ovh.ca. vps.ovh.ca. 1101 IN NS ns10.ovh.ca. ;; ADDITIONAL SECTION: ns10.ovh.ca. 2665 IN A 198.245.48.5 dns10.ovh.ca. 1004 IN A 8.33.137.161 ;; Query time: 0 msec ;; SERVER: 213.186.33.99#53(213.186.33.99) ;; WHEN: Thu Jul 20 19:27:32 2017 ;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 125

To print only Ip address instead of full information, use the dig command with following format.

# dig server.2daygeek.com +noall +answer ; <<>> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.4 <<>> server.2daygeek.com +noall +answer ;; global options: +cmd server.2daygeek.com. 1097 IN A 192.99.246.33

Method-4 : Using Host Command

host is a simple utility for performing DNS lookups. It is normally used to convert names to IP addresses and vice versa. When no arguments or options are given, host prints a short summary of its command line arguments and options.

# host server.2daygeek.com server.2daygeek.com has address 192.99.246.33

To print only IP address instead of full information, use the host command with following format.

# host server.2daygeek.com | awk '{print $4}' | head -1 192.99.246.33

Method-5 : Using Nslookup Command

Nslookup is a program to query Internet domain name servers. Nslookup has two modes interactive and non-interactive. Interactive mode allows the user to query name servers for information about various hosts and domains or to print a list of hosts in a domain. Non-interactive mode is used to print just the name and requested information for a host or domain.

# nslookup server.2daygeek.com Server: 213.186.33.99 Address: 213.186.33.99#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: server.2daygeek.com Address: 192.99.246.33

To print only Ip address instead of full information, use the nslookup command with following format.

# nslookup server.2daygeek.com | grep Address | awk '{print $2}' | sed '1d' 192.99.246.33

Method-6 : Using IP Command

IP command is similar to ifconfig, which is very familiar for assigning Static IP Address, Route & Default Gateway, etc.,. ifconfig command was deprecated due to no maintenance since so many years, even though it is still available on most Linux distributions. ifconfig command has been replaced by IP command which is very powerful and performing several network administration tasks with one command.

# ip addr 1: lo: mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 2: eth0: mtu 1500 qdisc pfifo_fast state UP qlen 1000 link/ether fa:16:3e:16:b8:2a brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 192.99.246.33/32 brd 192.99.246.33 scope global eth0 inet6 fe80::f816:3eff:fe16:b82a/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

To print only IP address instead of full information, use the IP command with following format.

# ip addr show eth0 | grep 'inet ' | awk '{print $2}' | cut -f1 -d'/' 192.99.246.33

Method-7 : Using ifconfig Command

Ifconfig is used to configure the kernel-resident network interfaces. It is used at boot time to set up interfaces as necessary. After that, it is usually only needed when debugging or when system tuning is needed. If no arguments are given, ifconfig displays the status of the currently active interfaces.

# ifconfig eth0 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr FA:16:3E:16:B8:2A inet addr: 192.99.246.33 Bcast:192.99.246.33 Mask:255.255.255.255 inet6 addr: fe80::f816:3eff:fe16:b82a/64 Scope:Link UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:1500 Metric:1 RX packets:21002 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0 TX packets:15500 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0 collisions:0 txqueuelen:1000 RX bytes:15092437 (14.3 MiB) TX bytes:3024676 (2.8 MiB) lo Link encap:Local Loopback inet addr:127.0.0.1 Mask:255.0.0.0 inet6 addr: ::1/128 Scope:Host UP LOOPBACK RUNNING MTU:65536 Metric:1 RX packets:6 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0 TX packets:6 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0 collisions:0 txqueuelen:0 RX bytes:298 (298.0 b) TX bytes:298 (298.0 b)

To print only Ip address instead of full information, use the ifconfig command with following format.

# ifconfig eth0 | grep Mask | awk '{print $2}'| cut -f2 -d: 192.99.246.33

Method-8 : Using ping Command

Ping command uses the ICMP protocol’s mandatory ECHO_REQUEST datagram to elicit an ICMP ECHO_RESPONSE from a host or gateway. ECHO_REQUEST datagrams (‘‘pings’’) have an IP and ICMP header, followed by a struct timeval and then an arbitrary number of ‘‘pad’’ bytes used to fill out the packet.

# ping server.2daygeek.com -c 4 PING server.2daygeek.com (192.99.246.33) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from server.2daygeek.com (192.99.246.33): icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.022 ms 64 bytes from server.2daygeek.com (192.99.246.33): icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.036 ms 64 bytes from server.2daygeek.com (192.99.246.33): icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.026 ms 64 bytes from server.2daygeek.com (192.99.246.33): icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.026 ms --- server.2daygeek.com ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 2999ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.022/0.027/0.036/0.007 ms

Method-9 : Using various website

With help of cURL, wget, and lynx commands, we can get the server public IP address by sending http request to following websites.

# curl ifconfig.me 192.99.246.33 # wget -qO- http://ipecho.net/plain ; echo 192.99.246.33 # lynx bot.whatismyipaddress.com 192.99.246.33 Commands: Use arrow keys to move, '?' for help, 'q' to quit, '<-' to go back. Arrow keys: Up and Down to move. Right to follow a link; Left to go back. H)elp O)ptions P)rint G)o M)ain screen Q)uit /=search [delete]=history list