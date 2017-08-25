How To Check Apache Web Server Uptime In Linux

We all know about uptime command purpose in Linux, it is used to check system uptime like, how long the system has been running without reboot and down. If you want to check other service uptime like Apache, MySQL, Sftp, etc, in Linux, how to do?

Each services has their own commands to check the service uptime, also we can check the services uptime using ps command. It will shows when the parent process started (i mean when it’s restarted/start) and how long the service has been running with [HH:MM:SS] .

In this tutorial we are going to show you, how to check Apache web server uptime in different method. This is a small geek and most of us aren’t aware that’s why i made it for public.

Apache mod_status module

ps command

Method-1 : Check Apache web server uptime via mod_status module

The Apache mod_status module allows a server administrator to check apache web server uptime, concurrent connections and server performance with given interval through CLI, also we can access this through web browser with HTML interface.

Apache mod_status will display following useful information about Apache web server.

Apache Web server built & version information

Web server last restart & uptime information

Total number of incoming requests

Idle workers

Server load & Web server CPU usage

Total traffic (Bandwidth usage)

Average number of requests per second

Average number of bytes per request

Number of bytes served per second

How many requests currently being processed

Details about running process

Install/Enable mod_status module in Apache

By default, mod_status module enabled on Apache. The reports are commented and you can not access it. Just uncomment below code in your Apache config file to enable it.

For RHEL/CentOS/Fedora systems, open /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf file and uncomment the below codes.

[For Apache 2.2] <Location /server-status> SetHandler server-status Order deny,allow Deny from all Allow from all </Location> [For Apache 2.4] <Location "/server-status"> SetHandler server-status Require host localhost </Location>

For Debian/Ubuntu systems, open /etc/apache2/mods-enabled/status.conf file and uncomment the below codes. Uncomment and change the “192.0.2.0/24” to allow access from other hosts.

<Location "/server-status"> SetHandler server-status Require local #Require ip 192.0.2.024 </Location>

Run the following commands based on your distribution to get an Apache uptime. For Debian/Ubuntu systems run the following command.

$ apachectl status or $ apache2ctl status Apache Server Status for localhost (via 127.0.0.1) Server Version: Apache/2.4.7 (Ubuntu) PHP/5.5.9-1ubuntu4.21 OpenSSL/1.0.1f Server MPM: prefork Server Built: Jul 27 2017 15:20:24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Time: Thursday, 24-Aug-2017 15:44:44 MDT Restart Time: Friday, 28-Jul-2017 18:16:53 MDT Parent Server Config. Generation: 8 Parent Server MPM Generation: 7 Server uptime: 26 days 21 hours 27 minutes 51 seconds Server load: 0.06 0.06 0.20 Total accesses: 9889499 - Total Traffic: 93.0 GB CPU Usage: u247.11 s23.87 cu0 cs0 - .0117% CPU load 4.26 requests/sec - 42.0 kB/second - 9.9 kB/request 5 requests currently being processed, 6 idle workers K__W.K.._._.K_W..._............................................. ................................................................ ...................... Scoreboard Key: "_" Waiting for Connection, "S" Starting up, "R" Reading Request, "W" Sending Reply, "K" Keepalive (read), "D" DNS Lookup, "C" Closing connection, "L" Logging, "G" Gracefully finishing, "I" Idle cleanup of worker, "." Open slot with no current process

For RHEL/CentOS/Fedora systems run the following command.

$ apachectl status or $ service httpd fullstatus Apache Server Status for localhost Server Version: Apache/2.2.15 (Unix) DAV/2 mod_ssl/2.2.15 OpenSSL/1.0.1e-fips Server Built: Jul 26 2017 05:23:12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Time: Friday, 25-Aug-2017 09:02:34 MDT Restart Time: Wednesday, 23-Aug-2017 19:28:36 MDT Parent Server Generation: 0 Server uptime: 1 day 13 hours 33 minutes 58 seconds 1 requests currently being processed, 7 idle workers ______W_........................................................ ................................................................ ................................................................ ................................................................ Scoreboard Key: "_" Waiting for Connection, "S" Starting up, "R" Reading Request, "W" Sending Reply, "K" Keepalive (read), "D" DNS Lookup, "C" Closing connection, "L" Logging, "G" Gracefully finishing, "I" Idle cleanup of worker, "." Open slot with no current process PID Key: 4269 in state: _ , 4270 in state: _ , 4271 in state: _ 4272 in state: _ , 4273 in state: _ , 4274 in state: _ 4275 in state: W , 4276 in state: _ , -------------------------------------------------------------------------- To obtain a full report with current status information you need to use the ExtendedStatus On directive. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSL/TLS Session Cache Status: cache type: SHMCB, shared memory: 512000 bytes, current sessions: 0 subcaches: 32, indexes per subcache: 133 index usage: 0%, cache usage: 0% total sessions stored since starting: 0 total sessions expired since starting: 0 total (pre-expiry) sessions scrolled out of the cache: 0 total retrieves since starting: 0 hit, 0 miss total removes since starting: 0 hit, 0 miss -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apache/2.2.15 (Red Hat) Server at localhost Port 80

Alternatively we can run the command using text-mode browser.

$ elinks http://localhost/server-status

Apache uptime with page refresh every N seconds.

$ elinks http://localhost/server-status?refresh=5

For HTML output via web browser.

For HTML output via web browser with page refresh every N seconds.

Method-2 : Check Apache Web server uptime via PS Command

ps displays information about a selection of the active processes. By default, ps selects all processes with the same effective user ID (euid=EUID) as the current user and associated with the same terminal as the invoker. It displays the process ID (pid=PID), the terminal associated with the process (tname=TTY), the cumulated CPU time in [DD-]hh:mm:ss format (time=TIME), and the executable name (ucmd=CMD).

Run the following command to display the Apache web server last bounced date. Our web server was bounced on Jul28 so it’s up and running 29 days .

Run the following command to display the Apache web server uptime in For RPM based systems. As you can see lots of httpd process but make sure you have to take parent process.

$ ps -aux | grep httpd Warning: bad syntax, perhaps a bogus '-'? See /usr/share/doc/procps-3.2.8/FAQ root 2110 0.0 0.0 105372 848 pts/0 S+ 09:09 0:00 grep httpd apache 4071 0.0 0.0 213392 5968 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 4072 0.0 0.0 213300 5940 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 4073 0.0 0.0 213396 5948 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 4074 0.0 0.0 213396 5944 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 4075 0.0 0.0 213300 5936 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 4076 0.0 0.0 213300 5952 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 4077 0.0 0.0 213392 5948 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 4078 0.0 0.0 213396 5960 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd root 8354 0.0 0.0 200788 6676 ? Ss Jul28 1:36 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 14689 0.0 0.0 213392 5940 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 15469 0.0 0.0 213396 5952 ? S Aug24 0:05 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 20376 0.0 0.0 213396 5940 ? S Aug24 0:04 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 31618 0.0 0.0 213300 5888 ? S Aug24 0:01 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 32139 0.0 0.0 213300 5892 ? S Aug24 0:01 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 32140 0.0 0.0 213300 5892 ? S Aug24 0:01 /usr/sbin/httpd apache 32141 0.0 0.0 213300 5884 ? S Aug24 0:01 /usr/sbin/httpd

Run the following command to display the Apache web server uptime in For DEB based systems

$ ps -aux | grep apache2 root 20827 0.0 0.4 445772 24820 ? Ss Jul28 6:47 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 31456 2.3 0.5 459572 36312 ? S 15:29 0:23 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 31744 1.8 0.5 458264 35892 ? S 15:37 0:10 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 31962 3.6 0.5 459040 35820 ? S 15:41 0:10 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 31963 1.7 0.5 458748 35396 ? S 15:41 0:04 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 32024 2.5 0.5 459012 35244 ? S 15:43 0:04 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 32026 2.0 0.5 453916 30860 ? S 15:43 0:03 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 32111 2.1 0.5 458492 35360 ? R 15:45 0:01 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 32114 2.0 0.5 455088 31668 ? S 15:45 0:01 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 32115 5.0 0.5 459016 35624 ? S 15:45 0:02 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 32116 1.2 0.5 454064 30652 ? S 15:45 0:00 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start www-data 32117 2.0 0.5 459016 35568 ? S 15:45 0:01 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start root 32135 0.0 0.0 11756 924 pts/4 S+ 15:46 0:00 grep --color=auto apache2

Run the following command to display the Apache web server uptime in For RPM based systems [HH:MM:SS].

$ ps -eo comm,etime | grep httpd httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 1-05:53:32 httpd 27-15:44:20 httpd 1-01:20:55 httpd 1-01:00:04 httpd 22:56:22 httpd 17:19:07 httpd 17:05:54 httpd 17:05:53 httpd 17:05:53

Run the following command to display the Apache web server uptime in For DEB based systems [HH:MM:SS].

$ ps -eo comm,etime | grep apache2 apache2 26-21:28:54 apache2 16:23 apache2 08:44 apache2 04:16 apache2 04:15 apache2 02:23 apache2 02:19 apache2 02:19 apache2 00:33 apache2 00:32 apache2 00:31 apache2 00:31 apache2 00:31 apache2 00:31