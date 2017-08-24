ArchI0 – Arch Linux Applications Post Installation Script

We have wrote many articles about post installation script for varies distributions, even we have an article for Arch Linux post installation steps that to manual method and we didn’t get a proper utility for Arch Linux automatic post installation script till now.

Today, we came to know about ArchI0 utility which is capable to perform automatic applications installation. It’s a CLI based menu driven script that allows beginners (if the doesn’t know what are the applications needs to be installed on Arch Linux system for day to day operations) to install required essential applications in simple way.

This script have 90 easy-to-install Arch Linux applications with 13 categories. Each categories has multiple choice of applications and allows users to decide which one they want to install. Developer pulled the applications list from Arch Linux ALL APPLICATIONS List.

Suggested Read :

(#) Arch Linux installation guide

(#) Pick A Suitable Desktop Environment For Arch Linux

(#) Arch Linux Post Installation (30 Things to do after Installing Arch Linux)

(#) Cylon – Arch Linux Distribution Maintenance Program/Tool

(#) How To Search The Arch Wiki Website Right From Terminal

The script requires the root privileges to install and update the software’s. It’s comes with two scripts ArchI0live & ArchI0 , the live one is help you to test the script without installing it.

How to Install ArchI0

To install ArchI0, just clone the developer github repository and perform the installation since it doesn’t have official and AUR package.

clone the ArchI0 repository from github.

$ git clone https://github.com/SifoHamlaoui/ArchI0.git && cd ArchI0

Set the executable permission the shell file.

$ chmod +x ArchI0live.sh

Run the script. The script will install the required programs and ask for the script installation when you hit Y ArchI0 script will be installed on your system.

$ sudo ./ArchI0live.sh ___ __ ________ ___ ____ / | __________/ /_ / _/ __ \ _ _< / / __ \ / /| | / ___/ ___/ __ \ / // / / / | | / / / / / / / / ___ |/ / / /__/ / / // // /_/ / | |/ / /_/ /_/ / /_/ |_/_/ \___/_/ /_/___/\____/ |___/_/(_)____/ This script Is under GPLv3 License Preparing To Run Script Checking For ROOT: PASSED What Is Your OS Architecture? {32/64} 64 Updating ..... Update Completed Script is not installed. Do you want to install it ? (Y/N) y Script should now be installed. Launching it ! You can run the script anytime by typing 'ArchI0' on the Terminal

After running the above command, initially it will check whether root password is correct or not?, input your system architecture then finally hit y to install the ArchI0 script on system.

After ArchI0 script installed, it will be redirected to main menu for applications installation. As i told in the beginning of the article, it has 90 applications with 13 categories. Hit a to know more about script and if you have done, press q to exit the script.

___ __ ________ ___ ____ / | __________/ /_ / _/ __ \ _ _< / / __ \ / /| | / ___/ ___/ __ \ / // / / / | | / / / / / / / / ___ |/ / / /__/ / / // // /_/ / | |/ / /_/ /_/ / /_/ |_/_/ \___/_/ /_/___/\____/ |___/_/(_)____/ This script Is under GPLv3 License [ R00T MENU ] Make A Choice 1) Text Editors 2) FTP/Torrent Applications 3) Download Managers 4) Network managers 5) VPN clients 6) Chat Applications 7) Image Editors 8) Video editors/Record 9) Archive Handlers 10) Audio Applications 11) Other Applications 12) Development Environments 13) Browser/Web Plugins 14) Dotfiles 15) Usefull Links ------------------------ a) About ArchI0 Script q) Leave ArchI0 Script Choose An Option:

How to Use ArchI0

We have successfully installed ArchI0 script on system, so just fire the following command on terminal to perform the application installation.

$ sudo ArchI0

For testing purpose we are going to install uGet which is under Download Mangers category. First input the category choice in order to view the list of available applications on it.

___ __ ________ ___ ____ / | __________/ /_ / _/ __ \ _ _< / / __ \ / /| | / ___/ ___/ __ \ / // / / / | | / / / / / / / / ___ |/ / / /__/ / / // // /_/ / | |/ / /_/ /_/ / /_/ |_/_/ \___/_/ /_/___/\____/ |___/_/(_)____/ This script Is under GPLv3 License Preparing To Run Script What Is Your OS Architecture? {32/64} 64 Updating ..... Update Completed This script Is under GPLv3 License [ R00T MENU ] Make A Choice 1) Text Editors 2) FTP/Torrent Applications 3) Download Managers 4) Network managers 5) VPN clients 6) Chat Applications 7) Image Editors 8) Video editors/Record 9) Archive Handlers 10) Audio Applications 11) Other Applications 12) Development Environments 13) Browser/Web Plugins 14) Dotfiles 15) Usefull Links ------------------------ a) About ArchI0 Script q) Leave ArchI0 Script Choose An Option: 3

Now, make a choice for applications installation. Here we are going to install uGet so choose .

___ __ ________ ___ ___ / | __________/ /_ / _/ __ \ _ _< / < / / /| | / ___/ ___/ __ \ / // / / / | | / / / / / / ___ |/ / / /__/ / / // // /_/ / | |/ / /_ / / /_/ |_/_/ \___/_/ /_/___/\____/ |___/_/(_)_/ This script Is under GPLv3 License [ Download managers ] Make A Choice 1) Gwget 2) KGet 3) uGet --------------------------- q) Return To R00T MENU Choose An Option: 3

uGet package installation screen shot.

___ __ ________ ___ ___ / | __________/ /_ / _/ __ \ _ _< / < / / /| | / ___/ ___/ __ \ / // / / / | | / / / / / / ___ |/ / / /__/ / / // // /_/ / | |/ / /_ / / /_/ |_/_/ \___/_/ /_/___/\____/ |___/_/(_)_/ This script Is under GPLv3 License Preparing To Install Uget uGet is a Powerful download manager application with a large inventory of features but is still very light-weight and low on resources. Read more about it here: https://goo.gl/3RmTCz Press Enter To Continue Installing Uget Uget Was Successfully Installed Run Uget From The Internet Menu Press Enter To Return To Menu

Finally hit q to exit the script.

___ __ ________ ___ ___ / | __________/ /_ / _/ __ \ _ _< / < / / /| | / ___/ ___/ __ \ / // / / / | | / / / / / / ___ |/ / / /__/ / / // // /_/ / | |/ / /_ / / /_/ |_/_/ \___/_/ /_/___/\____/ |___/_/(_)_/ This script Is under GPLv3 License Thank You For Using ArchI0 Script For More Information Visit: ==>> https://www.facebook.com/S1fo.Hamlaoui